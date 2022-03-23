Ryanair clears net zero plans for take-off

Budget airline Ryanair has become the latest carrier to announce a decarbonisation strategy, this week unveiling plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The company's new 'Pathway to Net Zero' strategy sets out how it intends to decarbonise through a combination of research, new technologies, and support for wider policy shifts that could help the industry as a whole deliver net zero emissions.

Specifically, the report sets out how Ryanair intends to cut or offset 100 per cent of its emissions, with 34 per cent of its emissions reductions coming from the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), 32 per cent from technological and operational improvements, 24 per cent through offsetting and other economic measures, and 10 per cent through the introduction of better air traffic management.

With more than a third of its planned decarbonisation due to come from the increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Ryanair said it is already working with the EU and fuel suppliers to increase and accelerate the supply of SAF. For example, the airline has established the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre in partnership with Trinity College Dublin which will lead research in SAF, zero carbon aircraft propulsion systems, and noise mapping.

Ryanair confirmed it would also continue to invest in new technology, pointing to its commitment to purchase 210 Boeing 737-8200 'Gamechanger' aircraft, which carry four per cent more passengers and reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 16 per cent.

However, the Ryanair strategy also relies on substantial levels of carbon offsetting alongside the support of more general reforms such as the introduction of the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) initiative. SESAR would deliver a standardised and more efficient air traffic management process, promising an immediate 10 per cent reduction in European aviation carbon emissions, the company said.

Ryanair is the latest in long line of airlines pledging to hit net zero by the middle of the century, yet while some carriers, such as Virgin Atlantic, have made public interim targets, Ryanair has so far not set out such a detailed timeline.

Ryanair's director of sustainability, Thomas Fowler, said: "As Europe's greenest major airline, Ryanair understands that aviation plays a pivotal role in tackling climate change and our Pathway to Net Zero will help us do just that.

"We are working tirelessly with our team and strategic partners to lead the way in making aviation more sustainable. We were delighted to be upgraded to a ‘B' rating by the CDP [Carbon Disclosure Project] this year, recognising our commitment to reducing our environmental impact. While we've already come a long way, we will continue to lead the sustainable aviation agenda in European aviation as we embark on our ambitious Pathway to Net Zero by 2050."