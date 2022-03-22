Research: Building more sustainable food system could slash CO2 by 10 gigatonnes

clock • 3 min read
Food waste is a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions
Image:

Food waste is a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions

Yet food commitments are 'startlingly absent' from most countries' Paris Agreement plans, warns Global Alliance for the Future of Food

Changing the way food is produced and consumed could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10 gigatonnes a year, a figure higher than pre-pandemic emissions from global transport and residential...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

DHL Express to add 270 electric vans to its UK fleet this summer

Ryanair clears net zero plans for take-off

Most read
01

'A strong message': Insurance giant Swiss Re unveils plan to restrict cover for new oil and gas projects

18 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

GreenToken: Unilever and SAP aim to tackle palm oil deforestation with blockchain pilot

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Exciting concept': Delta and Airbus team up for hydrogen flight push

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

World's largest vertical farm to deliver leafy greens to UK supermarkets

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Ripple Energy flicks switch on UK's first consumer-owned wind turbine

17 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

Peat (turf) cut and left to dry on a wetland in the Scottish Highlands
Supply chain

Morrisons announces plan to phase out peat-based compost this year

Move follows government call to end sale of nature-depleting products by 2024

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: Avantium
Technology

'We have to reinvent almost everything': Meet the company building Europe's first fossil-free, degradable plastics plant

Dutch firm Avantium manufactures plant-based plastics from fructose, and is also exploring captured CO2 as a future feedstock for fossil-free materials

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 March 2022 • 12 min read
Vertical farming offers huge efficiencies compared to traditional agriculture. Credit: Vertical Future
Supply chain

World's largest vertical farm to deliver leafy greens to UK supermarkets

Four acre site set to produce as much veg as 1,000 acres of traditional British farmland, after Fischer Farms secures latest funding round

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 21 March 2022 • 2 min read