Logistics giant DHL Express has announced it has signed two major deals with BP and Neste to secure supplies of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), as part of its ongoing drive to decarbonise its global operations.

Hailing the agreements as "two of the largest ever SAF deals" announced to date, DHL Express said the deals would see it purchase more than 800 million litres of aviation fuel made from waste oils before 2026.

The contracts should secure enough fuel to deliver 12,000 carbon neutral long-haul flights, the company said, adding that the fuel would cover 1,000 Boeing 777 flights between Cincinnati and Leipzig for 12 years.

Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL group, said the company was committed to finding more sustainable solutions for its customers.

"The landmark SAF deals with BP and Neste mark a significant step within the aviation industry and validate the framework of our sustainable roadmap" he said. "Using SAF is currently one of the aviation industry's key routes to reducing CO2 emissions over the aviation fuel lifecycle with currently available aircraft types."

DHL said the deals marked a major step towards its target of switching 30 per cent of its aviation fuel with sustainable alternatives by 2030, confirming it had now sourced enough fuel to cover half its interim target to achieve 10 per cent SAF blending for air transport by 2026.

John Pearson, CEO DHL Express, said that "not a day goes by" without customers asking about low carbon logistics solutions. "The new SAF deals with bp and Neste are milestones on this journey," he said. "Our key focus is to inspire more SAF suppliers to address the current supply gap. At the same time, we are calling on policy makers to set the right framework to accelerate market ramp up of SAF in the EU and worldwide, including an accounting mechanism that allows flexible SAF purchases and usage."

Martin Thomsen, senior vice president at Air BP, said the new partnership with DHL formed part of the oil and gas giant's drive to diversify into new markets.

"As BP transitions to an integrated energy company, we are leveraging our value chain encompassing feedstocks, global production, logistics and airport infrastructure," he said. "Not many companies also have the trading and commercial expertise in SAF, needed to design and deliver solutions for complex customer needs."

