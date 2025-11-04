Whistleblowers fear meat and dairy growth plans will lead to 'full scale breach' of emissions pledges

Many meat and dairy companies have announced climate goals, but insiders are privately warning a growth 'at all costs' culture still takes priority and is leading to severe food security, health, and planetary impacts
Growth plans across the meat and dairy industry risk a "full scale breach" of the sector's emissions commitments, as the rush to sell cheaper and more highly processed products undermines efforts to deliver...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis