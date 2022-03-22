Report: Skills shortage driving opportunities and salaries in renewables sector

The accelerating energy transition is driving up salaries and opportunities for career progression across the renewables industry, according to the latest edition of the Global Energy Talent Index (GETI).

The report found that 40 per cent of professionals in the renewables sector report receiving a salary increase in the last year compared with 35 per cent in 2021, while 61 per cent expect a pay rise within 12 months.

The GETI report has been produced annually for the past six years by STEM industry workforce solutions provider Airswift alongside Energy Jobline. The report is the result of interviews with industry leaders and a survey of 10,000 energy professionals and hiring managers in 166 countries across five industry sub-sectors: oil and gas, renewables, power, nuclear, and petrochemicals.

And while the report provides good news for employees, the skills shortage it identifies is also producing challenges for the industry. The report warned that renewable energy firms are over-reliant on a relatively shallow pool of employees with the right skills and as such firms risk falling victim to a "talent exodus" amidst skills shortages right across the economy.

The report also highlighted a trend among hiring managers for seek technical skills from other green energy firms, rather than recruiting in-house or outside the industry. The approach has intensified competition for limited skills within the sector, the report said.

Janette Marx, chief executive officer at Airswift, argued it could be in renewables developers interests tpo step up efforts to expand their skills base.

"Renewables firms are mostly competing for technical skills within their own sector rather than growing in-house talent or recruiting outside," she said. "With career progression and innovation, the main drivers for career changers, companies could attract talent from other industries by offering fast-tracked promotions and the chance to drive renewable innovations such as floating wind platforms. Renewables firms could also offer more international transfer opportunities and project-based work to attract a globally mobile workforce willing to relocate for career progression."

Elsewhere, the report found that 77 per cent of renewables professionals would now consider leaving for another industry within three years, with technology the most popular choice. Three-quarters would consider leaving for another energy sector with oil and gas and power the most popular due to close skills overlaps. Yet more mobile workers with transferrable skills are also helping the industry with 21 per cent of its workforce joining from other sectors within the last 18 months.

Johanna Schmidtke, lecturer in Global Energy Management at University of Colorado, Denver, said: "Accelerating digitalisation of renewable design and maintenance has created surging demand for digital as well as engineering skills. This has put the sector in direct competition with outside industries such as technology."

The report comes just days after a new report from LinkedIn revealed growing demand for green skilled professionals right across the UK economy.