Recycled gold will be used to create gold bars and coins. Credit: The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint is set to develop the world's first recycling facility dedicated to recovering gold from laptops, mobile phones, and other forms of e-waste, the state-owned company has announced.

The pioneering facility in South Wales aims to help curb levels of environmentally harmful e-waste, create green jobs, and provide a new source of high-quality precious metals for the business.

Each year, more than 50 million tonnes of electronic waste is produced globally, with less than 20 per cent currently being recycled.

To help tackle the problem the Royal Mint said is partnering with Canadian-based firm Excir, which uses patented new chemistry to recover gold from the circuit boards of laptops and mobile phones. The process is capable of recovering over 99 per cent of the precious metals contained within electronic waste, selectively targeting the metal in seconds, the firm said.

Anne Jessopp, The Royal Mint's chief executive, said the business - which can trace its history back to 886 and the reign of Alfred the Great - was "transforming our business for the future - expanding into areas which complement our expertise in precious metals, champion sustainability, and support employment.

"Our investment in a new plant will see The Royal Mint become a leader in sustainably sourced precious metals and provide the UK with a much-needed domestic solution to the growing problem of electronic waste," she added,

Sean Millard, chief growth officer at The Royal Mint, said the new facility would also increase the UK's resource security at a time when commodity prices are soaring.

"We estimate that 99 per cent of the UK's circuit boards are currently shipped overseas to be processed at high temperatures in smelters," he explained. "As the volume of electronic waste increases each year, this problem is only set to become bigger. When fully operational our plant will be the first of its kind in the world - processing tonnes of electronic waste each week, and providing a new source of high-quality gold direct to The Royal Mint."

The company said it was planning for the new facility to be fully operational in 2023, at which point it would be able to process up to 90 tonnes of UK-sourced circuit boards per week - generating hundreds of kilograms of gold per year. The material would then be used to create gold bars and commemorative coins.

