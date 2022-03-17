Investors welcome fresh HSBC pledges to beef up climate policies

A group of activist investors have today confirmed that they have withdrawn a resolution calling o n HSBC to strengthen its climate policies, after the bank agreed to a new package to measures designed to accelerate its transition to a net zero emission portfolio.

Campaign group ShareAction and 11 leading institutional investors last month filed a resolution calling on HSBC to close fossil fuel policy 'loopholes', which investors had identified following the publication late last year of the bank's coal phase out policy.

However, following engagement between the bank and investors HSBC has today agreed to phase down financing of fossil fuels in line with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C and update the scope of its oil, gas and thermal coal policies by the end of this year.

As a result, the group of shareholders has agreed to withdraw their resolution, while also writing to HSBC's CEO and Chair indicating that it will take further action in 2023 if the bank's implementation of its new policies falls short of its commitments.

Significantly, HSBC has today also pledged to update the scope of its fossil fuel targets to cover capital markets activities by the end of 2022. Research from ShareAction had found that 60 per cent of HSBC's financing to top upstream oil and gas companies is in the form of capital markets underwriting, sparking accusations that the bank's targets contained significant loopholes.

Catherine Howarth, CEO at ShareAction, hailed today's commitments as "an important step for HSBC that showcase the impact of shareholder engagement".

"The focus must now be on ensuring that these are implemented in a way that is robust and science-based," she added. "As Europe's largest provider of financing to top oil and gas expanders, HSBC must act decisively."

The latest moves follow years of engagement between HSBC and investors over its climate policies. A previous resolution was withdrawn last March after the bank agreed to produce a new coal financing policy, only for second resolution to be proposed when the policy was published and investors concluded that it has "failed to meet the red lines" they had previously set out.

Helen Price, Head of Stewardship at Brunel Pension Partnership, one of the investors working with ShareAction, said: "In the area of climate change, we welcome HSBC's willingness to engage constructively with shareholders and are encouraged by its recent commitments, including its decision to ask its major oil and gas clients to have transition plans in place by the end of the year. We now want to see the bank establish clear red lines and decarbonisation expectations for these, with clear, time-bound consequences for clients that fail to meet them. The bank must lead its clients by example, and commit to curtailing support for new oil and gas projects which could compromise its commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement."

HSBC's new targets could have significant implications for flows of fossil fuel finance, given the bank was recently named as one of the world's largest investors in fossil fuel assets between 2016 and 2020. According to RAN, HSBC poured over $111bn into fossil fuels from 2016-2020, while over the same time span, ShareAction research showed the bank provided $59bn to top oil and gas expanders - the most support from any European bank.

Colin Baines, Investment Engagement Manager at Friends Provident Foundation, urged the bank to now move quickly to further tighten its fossil fuel financing policies. "HSBC took a massive step forward last year when it announced its commitment to phase out from coal by specific dates last year," he said. "We believe it should now do the same with oil and gas, starting with unconventionals. The review and update of its current oil and gas policy presents the bank with a key opportunity to do so."

