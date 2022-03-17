Institute for Government: UK's green farming reforms at risk of disappointing all stakeholders

The government's post-Brexit farming reforms are beset by problems and are at risk of being seen as a failure by farmers and environmentalists alike if Ministers do not act now to improve the scheme, a report from the Institute for Government (IfG) has warned.

The report, published this morning, acknowledges that the government's ongoing effort to replace the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) with a system where farmers are rewarded for delivering environmental improvements is ambitious, but warns it is being bogged down by Ministers' overpromises and deferral of difficult decisions over how the scheme should operate in practice.

The group has warned the reforms are currently at risk of being seen as a failure by farmers, environmentalists, taxpayers, and consumers.

To prevent this eventuality, the think tank has recommended the government act now to address trade-offs between competing objectives, noting that Ministers must clearly set out how they intend to manage differing visions for the reforms. They have also urged government to resist pressure to reduce the environmental ambitions that are at the heart of the reforms in the face of opposition from some farmers.

"The government has tried to please everyone for too long, deferring difficult decisions such as making clear what farmers will be expected to do and how much they can expect to be paid in return, and with it the political pain that is inevitable as the new regime is rolled out," the report states. "By setting expectations so high - and making contradictory promises to different groups - the government has created a real risk that it is unable to deliver and that some (if not all) farmers, environmentalists, taxpayers and consumers will view the new support regime as a failure."

The concept behind the post-Brexit reforms - to phase out the widely criticised CAP and ensure public money helps deliver benefits for society at large - has been broadly welcomed by environmental and farming groups alike. But both farmers and environmental campaigners have grown increasingly critical of the plans, voicing fears that the new approach will provide insufficient support for the farming sector and could struggle to deliver promised environmental improvements.

The IfG's scathing review comes just a few months after a separate report from the Public Accounts Committee warned the proposed new subsidy schemes were beset with problems, overly complex and bureaucratic, and the cause of widespread anxiety among farmers.

Jill Rutter, senior fellow at the Institute for Government, said the government had a "lot of work to do" to ensure the ambitious reforms were successful.

"One of the issues both Leave and Remain voters could unite around was that the EU's Common Agricultural Policy did not work for England's farmers - too much red tape, wrong incentives and environmental degradation," she said. "The government needs to ensure that its replacement, even if it falls short of the very high expectations it has created, is clearly better for farmers, for the environment, for consumers and for taxpayers."

The report also calls on the government to establish a "clear and realistic plan" to ensure farmers take part in the new regime and different government bodies understand their roles, arguing that the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has "made a mess" of previous reforms to agricultural support.

In addition, the group has urged the government to make sure the new regime delivers long-term value for money, noting that a failure to make the scheme financially sustainable would put it at the mercy of future funding cuts by the Treasury.

Finally, the report called on Ministers to address the "incoherence and contradiction" between agricultural support reforms and the government's wider policy agenda, including international trade, net zero, levelling up, housing, and food security.

This confusion could be rectified with a land-use strategy that sets out how different government policies interact and shows how competing pressures on land use and the farming sector should be managed, the report notes, alongside a drive to fill in other related policy gaps, including the long-awaited response to the Henry Dimbleby review on the UK's food strategy.

Joe Marshall, report lead author and senior researcher at the Institute for Government, said the post-Brexit reforms highlighted the difficulty of creating benefits from the UK's departure from the EU amid a tough economic and geopolitical climate.

"Taking back control means taking back responsibility," he said. "Agricultural reform is a test case of the challenges of delivering a Brexit dividend - made more difficult still by the pressures on the sector from rising inflation and disruption caused by the war in Ukraine."

In response to the report, farming minister Victoria Prentis said: "We have set out further details of our schemes, including payment rates. Farmers are already onboard, with over 36,000 currently in stewardship schemes. We will be supporting the choices that individual farmers make for their own holdings, rather than saddling them with needless bureaucracy. We are making progress, and recently increased the Farming Investment Fund budget from £17m to £48m to support productivity."

