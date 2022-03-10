Special effects giant Technicolor aims to bring net zero target to life

Global entertainment business becomes latest high profile brand to sign up to the Science Based Targets initiative
The special effects company behind West Side Story, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the upcoming live action Little Mermaid film, and many other high profile movies has signed up to the Science Based Targets...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial