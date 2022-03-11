Environmental own goal: Man City 'recycle for air miles' stunt slammed by green groups

Manchester City and its chief sponsor Etihad Airways have courted controversy for encouraging fans to recycle plastic bottles at the football club's stadium in return for air miles, prompting environmental groups to castigate the scheme as "completely ridiculous" and a "joke".

Last week the club revealed plastic recycling pods have been installed at the Etihad Stadium in a bid to encourage football fans to make more conscious choices when disposing of packaging waste by offering them discounts on air travel as a reward for "joining the sustainability journey".

Stadium visitors can earn 'Etihad Guest Miles' by dropping their plastic bottles into designated recycling pods and scanning the QR code, as part of the Abu Dhabi-based airline's Recycle, Reward, Repeat initiative. Etihad Guest Miles can then be used to book flights, package holidays or gifts via the airline and its partners, or be donated to charity.

However, green groups branded the scheme "outrageous" and "misleading" for encouraging people to recycle by incentivising carbon-intensive plane travel, arguing that the offer of air miles completely undermines any potential environmental benefits from plastic recycling at the stadium.

"Is this a joke?" asked Cait Hewitt, policy director at the Aviation Environment Federation (AEF). "They're going to reward people for putting their rubbish in a recycling bin by making it cheaper for them to fly - one of the most environmentally harmful things you can do? It's a bit like saying that if you wash your kit in eco-friendly laundry liquid you can have some vouchers towards a patio heater."

"A return flight in economy class from Manchester to Abu Dhabi emits about three times as much CO2 as you'd save with a whole year of recycling," she told BusinessGreen. "You don't need VAR to see that this isn't a good move in terms of getting fans to go green."

The Recycle, Reward, Repeat initiative is Etihad Airways' latest move to encourage customers to make environmentally responsible choices in return for air miles. It also offers passengers rewards - including airmiles - through its recently-launched 'Conscious Choices' loyalty programme for actions such as carrying less baggage or offsetting their CO2. The airline has partnered with CarbonClick, a program which allows flyers to offset the emissions of their flight.

Alethea Warrington, aviation campaigner at environmental organisation We Are Possible, told BusinessGreen it was "completely ridiculous for Etihad to imply that recycling single-use plastics - which the stadium should avoid using anyway - can come close to reversing the harm to the climate caused by flying".

"It's outrageous that they're attempting to use this to encourage people to fly more," she added. "People attending the stadium and engaging with this scheme will come away with a fundamentally inaccurate impression of the scale of the action needed to tackle the climate crisis."

Warrington also hit out at Etihad Airways' "misleading" focus on offsetting CO2 from plane travel, arguing that this gives the "entirely incorrect impression that it's fine to keep on flying".

"None of the solutions that airlines are pushing - or that are currently technologically available to them - can get close to climate-friendly flying or carbon-neutral flying," she said. "Etihad's claims about what can be achieved with offsetting and alternative fuels are really misleading to consumers, who are given the entirely incorrect impression that it's fine to keep on flying - or even start flying more - because airlines can get rid of the emissions. The truth is that they can't, and what's actually needed to make meaningful cuts to emissions is to cut back on flights."

Aviation is estimated to be responsible for between two and four per cent of total global greenhouse gas emissions, while demand for flights is expected to continue growing in the coming decades, prompting calls for policymakers to focus on demand reduction in order to support climate goals.

However, industry players have been ramping up investments in alternative flight technologies, such as low carbon biofuels and emerging hydrogen and battery-electric planes, signalling growing confidence that flight could be decarbonised in the coming decades - although even advocates of low carbon aviation technologies accept they are unlikely to make a dent in aviation emissions in the short to medium term.

Etihad Airways, meanwhile, has introduced a slew of initiatives in support of its 2050 net zero emissions target and has pledged to slash its emissions intensity by 20 per cent in the next three years.

Responding to the environmental group's criticism, Mariam Al Qubaisi, head of sustainability and business excellence at the airline, insisted aviation decarbonisation "is our core strategic and long-term priority", and that the recycling scheme at Manchester City's stadium was intended as an awareness-raising initiative.

"Every little act counts in this industry, and that is the real message behind the recycling pods," she said. "We want to encourage and increase climate-friendly actions, however small, to influence behavioural change towards a pro-sustainability lifestyle. We have made it our mission to harness all available technology and measures to ensure that the journey for people who choose to fly contributes minimal climate impact."

She added that "Etihad runs a comprehensive research and development, innovation and transformation programme to address aviation decarbonisation globally".

Manchester City declined to directly comment in response to the environmental groups' criticism. But in its original announcement of the scheme last Friday, the club said it would be working with Etihad Airways to turn plastic bottles collected at the stadium into "something special" in the future. In recent years, the club has taken steps to reduce its waste impact, including introducing a managed waste system that prevents waste from being sent to landfill and removing single-used plastics from the Stadium, it said.

Pete Bradshaw, director of sustainability at Manchester City, said the club had "a clear set of values as we continue on our sustainability journey and look to adopt more environmentally friendly approaches and connect with our communities to encourage and change behaviours".

"This latest activation with Etihad Airways is another positive collaboration with one of our Club partners that will hopefully inspire and encourage fans to recycle and raise further awareness of the need to reduce waste across our club, city and planet," he said.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.