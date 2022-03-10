Bath is one of the areas already using the new XMAP tool (Credit: Geoxphere)

A new generation of interactive maps are set to help communities choose active transport options as part of the government's £2bn package to encourage walking and cycling.

Satellite mapping technology specialist Geoxphere announced this week that it has updated its XMAP local government geographic information system (GIS) service to include a smart, green transport module designed to help local councils promote active travel and secure central government funding

The new functionality from the XMAP tool provides a detailed and visual insight into existing transport infrastructure, assessing accessibility and the local environment to calculate and compare travel times by foot, bicycle, and car.

As such the tool aims to help councils create isochrone maps which provide information on all the locations reachable from a chosen point in a given timeframe as well as a range of routes to specific destinations, providing them with granular data and guidance on how to optimise their green travel strategies and infrastructure.

"Active Travel has so many positives for individuals and communities not to mention the environmental impact of a reduced reliance on cars," said Chris Mewse, managing director of Geoxphere. "We are already seeing positive changes with an increase in purposeful, rather than recreational, green journeys and the rise of e-scooter schemes, but there is always more that can be done.

The XMAP Isochrone tool, can also help planners to understand how existing infrastructure enables or restricts green journeys, he added. "XMAP can also help model and visualise how improvements to the transport network can be made and engage with communities to promote specific schemes and opportunities for active travel," he explained.

The tool is described as the only "truly cloud-based web GIS specifically designed for Local Authorities" and can be accessed from any, web-enabled device, without plug-ins, bolt-ons or additional installations. XMAP includes a suite of inbuilt workflows to support delivery of Council services such as planning, housing, waste and recycling, and street services, the company said.

XMAP also comes complete with more than 250 geospatial data layers, from a variety of government agencies. Geospatial layers can include Polygons (properties), lines (streets), points (trees), and raster images (air photo) and allow for separate layers of data and information to be integrated into one map. The XMAP tool also links to a fully-maintained Ordnance Survey map stack.

According to Geoxphere, XMAP has over 4,000 daily users and offers unlimited usage, encrypted and secure data storage alongside integration with other services including document management software, planning portals and open-source GIS for specialist applications.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.