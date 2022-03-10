'Leaving our climate laggard status behind': Northern Ireland's net zero climate target to pass into law

The Northern Ireland Assembly has passed climate change legislation committing the region to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, after draft legislation tabled by Agriculture and Environment Minister Edwin Poots was approved by the nation's lawmakers on Tuesday.

The Bill, which must receive royal assent before formally becoming legislation, sets out an overall net zero target of 2050 for Northern Ireland, as well as a 46 per cent methane emissions reduction target which will have implications for the devolved nation's agricultural industry.

The passage of the Bill into law will mean that all the devolved nations of the UK now have their own dedicated climate legislation in place, alongside the overarching target set through the UK-wide Climate Change Act.

Addressing the Assembly during the final stage of the Bill, Poots noted that climate change was an issue that affected everyone in Northern Ireland, and everyone on the planet.

"It requires people both at a global and local level to respond, and as politicians we have a duty to take action to ensure that our environmental footprint becomes less significant and that we produce a sustainable economic and environmental model where both can prosper going forward," he said.

The Bill is the second of two competing climate change bills that had been making its way through the Northern Ireland Assembly, outpacing a Bill proposed by the Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey that had also been making its way through the legislative process.

Bailey has confirmed she would not now be proceeding with her Bill, which had proposed a more ambitious target of net zero by 2045.

Commenting on the final Bill, the Green Party leader noted it had been made "much stronger" as a result of a dozen amendments introduced by her party.

The amendments included a strengthening of the original 82 per cent reduction target proposed by Poots to turn it into a net zero target, the introduction of an independent Climate Commissioner for Northern Ireland, the adoption of soil quality and biodiversity targets, and the inclusion of Just Transition principles and a new bespoke Just Transition Fund for the agriculture sector.

"The Bill is not everything that we wanted, but it is an important first step which we need to keep building on," Bailey said. "What we need to see now from the NI Assembly, from every department and from every political party is the bravery to step up and put the policies in place that will secure a sustainable future in which the people of Northern Ireland can thrive.

"The climate crisis is the biggest crisis facing humanity and our planet. We need to play our part, and with this legislation, we now have the building blocks to start moving forward."

Poots had previously stated his opposition to the proposed net zero target, dubbing it "aspirational" and arguing it would either be hugely expensive to meet or require significant investment in carbon credits.

Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland welcomed the passage of the "upcycled" Bill, noting that it was high time the nation had dedicated climate legislation. "Friends of the Earth can finally welcome a climate law for Northern Ireland," the group said. "This upcycled bill number 2 was pushed by civic society, with cross party support to demand net zero emissions. This is a good step towards leaving our climate laggard status behind."

