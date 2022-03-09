Business leaders commit to create or safeguard 100,000 acres of UK wetlands

clock • 2 min read
HRH The Prince of Wales and the Blue Recovery Leaders Group at WWT Slimbridge (Credit: WWT)
Image:

HRH The Prince of Wales and the Blue Recovery Leaders Group at WWT Slimbridge (Credit: WWT)

Blue Recovery Leaders Group backs new initiative to help expand and restore the UK's wetlands

A group of businesses and organisations has pledged to create an expanded network of healthy wetlands across the UK, as part of a new initiative backed by the Prince of Wales.

Members of the Blue Recovery Leaders Group, which is working with the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) on the new initiative, said healthy wetlands could help fight the "climate, nature and wellbeing crisis".

Collectively the Blue Recovery Leaders Group yesterday announced a goal of helping to create 100,000 hectares of new and restored wetlands across the country, with each member working together to identify, develop, and deliver pioneering projects that would help WWT reach its target.

The members of the Blue Recovery Leaders Group include Berkeley Group, The Church Commissioners for England, Cushman & Wakefield, Eversheds Sutherland, Jacobs, National Grid, People's Postcode Lottery, Severn Trent, and Triodos Bank.

"The challenges the world faces today will only be solved with every sector of society working together - and the Blue Recovery Leaders Group is a great example of how this can happen," said Duncan Burt, chief sustainability officer for National Grid.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, said the project had the potential to deliver multiple environmental benefits, including reduced emissions and enhanced climate resilience. "From our wonderful upland blanket bogs to the beautiful floodplain meadows that still border some of our rivers, our wetlands catch carbon, purify water, reduce flooding, inspire the human spirit and host a vast variety of wildlife," he said. "They are a vital asset for society and now is the moment to plan for their protection, recovery and expansion."

The launch of the group yesterday was attended by the Prince Charles who is now expected to continue to follow the progress of the Blue Recovery Leaders Group "as it evolves".

Dr James Robinson, WWT's director of conservation, said: "We were delighted that HRH The Prince of Wales was able to join us for the first meeting of our Blue Recovery Leaders Group - I know he cares passionately about nature and his interest in our work helps showcase how important wetlands are."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Just Eat cooks up 'waste less' chip portion in bid to cut takeaway food waste

Climetrics: CDP highlights most environmentally-friendly equity funds

Most read
01

'Cry for attention': Anger as Nigel Farage launches campaign for net zero referendum

07 March 2022 • 7 min read
02

Cutting the cord: Tony Blair Institute sets out plan to halt Europe's dependency on Russian gas

04 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

NGOs call for ban on Russian and Belarussian timber imports

03 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

How to fight an economic war

03 March 2022 • 9 min read
05

Why climate goals must lie at the heart of organisational strategy in order for it to succeed

02 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

Climetrics identifies sustainable practices by equity funds (Credit: CDP)
Biodiversity

Climetrics: CDP highlights most environmentally-friendly equity funds

AXA, HSBC, and La Banque Postale Asset among those with top-rated funds in their portfolios

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 March 2022 • 2 min read
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in
Energy

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in

Just two weeks left to go to submission deadline for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - the UK's biggest and best celebration of the green economy

BusinessGreen Staff
clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
Building individual mental resilience could also accelerate climate action, the report argues | Credit: iStock
Management

'We are our own worst enemy': Could mindfulness and compassion help accelerate climate action?

A growing body of evidence argues personal mental health is deeply connected to wider policy failures – could embedding mindfulness teaching into society improve our responses?

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 March 2022 • 10 min read