Business leaders commit to create or safeguard 100,000 acres of UK wetlands

A group of businesses and organisations has pledged to create an expanded network of healthy wetlands across the UK, as part of a new initiative backed by the Prince of Wales.

Members of the Blue Recovery Leaders Group, which is working with the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) on the new initiative, said healthy wetlands could help fight the "climate, nature and wellbeing crisis".

Collectively the Blue Recovery Leaders Group yesterday announced a goal of helping to create 100,000 hectares of new and restored wetlands across the country, with each member working together to identify, develop, and deliver pioneering projects that would help WWT reach its target.

The members of the Blue Recovery Leaders Group include Berkeley Group, The Church Commissioners for England, Cushman & Wakefield, Eversheds Sutherland, Jacobs, National Grid, People's Postcode Lottery, Severn Trent, and Triodos Bank.

"The challenges the world faces today will only be solved with every sector of society working together - and the Blue Recovery Leaders Group is a great example of how this can happen," said Duncan Burt, chief sustainability officer for National Grid.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, said the project had the potential to deliver multiple environmental benefits, including reduced emissions and enhanced climate resilience. "From our wonderful upland blanket bogs to the beautiful floodplain meadows that still border some of our rivers, our wetlands catch carbon, purify water, reduce flooding, inspire the human spirit and host a vast variety of wildlife," he said. "They are a vital asset for society and now is the moment to plan for their protection, recovery and expansion."

The launch of the group yesterday was attended by the Prince Charles who is now expected to continue to follow the progress of the Blue Recovery Leaders Group "as it evolves".

Dr James Robinson, WWT's director of conservation, said: "We were delighted that HRH The Prince of Wales was able to join us for the first meeting of our Blue Recovery Leaders Group - I know he cares passionately about nature and his interest in our work helps showcase how important wetlands are."