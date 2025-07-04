If government is serious about nature recovery, it must harness the full power of the market to do so

clock • 4 min read

For natural capital markets to flourish, and for private money to flow, the government needs to properly commit to them, writes Kitty Thompson from the Conservative Environment Network

If we are serious about reversing biodiversity loss, we must harness the full power of the market to do so. That means creating conditions where private investment can flow into nature recovery - not as...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Biodiversity

If government is serious about nature recovery, it must harness the full power of the market to do so
Politics

If government is serious about nature recovery, it must harness the full power of the market to do so

For natural capital markets to flourish, and for private money to flow, the government needs to properly commit to them, writes Kitty Thompson from the Conservative Environment Network

Kitty Thompson, Conservative Environment Network
clock 04 July 2025 • 4 min read
How revisiting past practices allowed a mixed farm to be financially resilient while boosting biodiversity
Supply chain

How revisiting past practices allowed a mixed farm to be financially resilient while boosting biodiversity

One Cornish farmer is returning to past practices on his family farm, and enjoying some remarkable science-based results

Ruth Wills, Farmers Guardian
clock 02 July 2025 • 8 min read
More than 10 million trees planted across North of England
Biodiversity

More than 10 million trees planted across North of England

Northern Forest tree planting initiative led by the Woodland Trust hits 10 million tree mark as it looks to deliver on goal of 50 million new trees

Amber Rolt
clock 01 July 2025 • 3 min read