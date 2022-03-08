UK unveils plan to ditch Russian oil imports by end of 2022

The UK government has said it intends to phase out imports of oil from Russia by the end of this year in response to the illegal invasion of Ukraine, as it today announced plans to set up a new Taskforce on Oil to support companies in transitioning towards alternative energy sources.

While Russian oil and gas only make up a fraction of UK's supplies, the government said it was determined to halt imports from the country as soon as possible, in order to place further pressure on the Kremlin to bring an end to its war in Ukraine.

The crisis has prompted a surge in oil and gas prices, which has also had a knock-on impact on consumer energy and fuel costs in the UK, presenting a major challenge for households and businesses already struggling with soaring inflation.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng this afternoon said the UK would work closely with international partners such as the US, the Netherlands, and governments in the Gulf to secure alternative supplies of oil in the coming months in a bid to reduce the UK's use of Russian oil.

"Unprovoked military aggression will not pay and we will continue to support the brave people of Ukraine as they stand up to tyranny, building on our existing sanctions that are already crippling Putin's war machine," he said. "We have more than enough time for the market and our supply chains to adjust to these essential changes. Businesses should use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected."

The move is the latest in a string of announcements from Western governments this week as they move to overhaul their energy strategies in the wake of Russia's widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine, with the aim of cutting off vital income to President Vladimir Putin's regime.

The White House is shortly expected to announce plans to ban US imports of Russian oil and gas altogether, in order to further ramp up pressure on Putin's regime.

Earlier today, the EU Commission similarly set out detailed plans to reduce its imports of Russian oil and gas by two-thirds before the end of this year by ramping up imports of LNG and accelerating the development of low carbon energy sources such as biomethane, hydrogen, and renewables

The latest news also follows the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement yesterday that the government plans to publish a new energy supply strategy in the coming days. That strategy is expected to set out the UK's long-term plans for ensuring greater domestic energy security, including through ramping up renewables development and expanding energy efficiency efforts, as well as accelerating nuclear development and oil and gas production from the North Sea.

Meanwhile, reports this morning suggest the government is poised to give the green light to a flurry of new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, sparking criticism from green campaign groups.

Johnson said today that he was confident the complete phase out of imported oil imports from Russia could be achieved before the end of 2022, while "providing enough time for companies to adjust and ensuring consumers are protected".

"In another economic blow to the Putin regime following their illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK will move away from dependence on Russian oil throughout this year, building on our severe package of international economic sanctions," he said.

Responding to the announcement today, green figures urged the government to take the opportunity to move away from Russian gas by focusing on cleaner sources of domestic energy to make up the shortfall over the medium and long-term.

Amy MacConnachie, director of external affairs at the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), said it welcomed the move to ban Russian oil and gas imports, but said it was "crucial" to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy in order to move away from fossil fuels altogether.

"That means boosting home insulation, replacing gas boilers with green alternatives, and ramping up the installation of renewables and clean tech, both domestically and at a utility scale," she said. "Our sector stands ready to deliver an energy future which is independent, secure, and stable."

Sepi Golzari-Munro, deputy director at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said: "Leaders have grasped the ugly truth: that our dependence on oil and gas continues to replenish Putin's war chest, so the UK and European Commission proposals today are significant. Plans for accelerated renewables, heat pump and efficiency roll out to cut dependence not only on Russian gas, but gas overall, will bring down costs for European consumers and businesses while shaking off Putin's grip.

"There will be bumps in the road and emissions may rise slightly in the short-term but the overarching message cannot be clearer: net zero is now synonymous with energy security and national interest."