Anatomie, Bottega and LG Business Solutions are among major brands to partner with Urban-Air Port, the UK based developer of ground infrastructure for delivery drones and electric air taxis.

Urban-Air Port today announced that it is partnering with multiple retailers and food and drinks companies as part of its plans to deliver a "world-class" customer experience at its Air-One hub in Coventry, due to open this April.

The partners - including Anatomie, Bottega S.p.A, Eurest (part of Compass Group), LG Business Solutions, Mother and Paul & Shark - will fall under Urban-Air Port's new retail and food and beverage brand Urban-Air Choice, which will be showcased in innovative retail spaces that replace large physical airport lounges, with smaller shops with interactive features and augmented and virtual reality at Air-One.

"Air-One is so much more than a landing pad for flying taxis and delivery drones," said Ricky Sandhu, founder and executive chairman of Urban-Air Port. "It will deliver a world-class interactive customer experience - one that can be replicated right across the world as we build our network of over 200 sites globally. The partnerships announced today with some of the biggest brands in retail and F&B - and the investment made by them to participate in the launch of Air-One - represent a huge vote of confidence in our future vision and the opportunities it will bring for consumers and brands alike."

Air-One will form a blueprint for over 200 other electric air taxi and drone hubs to be built in the next five years around the world, according to Urban-Air Port. The company expects global passenger numbers could reach up to 28 million and aims to provide the ground infrastructure to support this new market.

The company also announced it is launching a smartphone app that will allow travellers to plan their journey, order goods from Urban-Air Choice brands and organise transport to and from Urban-Air Ports. The app will also allow consumers to order products from Urban-Air Choice brands to their homes or for delivery by drone to their local Urban-Air Port or CityBox delivery hub.

Keith Hunter, chief retail officer at Urban-Air Port said: "Urban-Air Port's vertiports are unlocking an entirely new sector within the travel industry - zero-emission electric air mobility. With that comes the opportunity to develop an entirely novel consumer experience, an experience that allows people to interact with brands and services like never before and - through our app - continue that experience beyond the terminal. This gives our customers absolute flexibility and control over every aspect of their journey and any services they require, perfectly complementing their lifestyle needs. It's a phenomenal opportunity for consumers and brands alike."

Air-One will be open to public viewing from 28 April to 15 May.

Commenting on the news, Morag Freathy, managing director at Eurest, B&I division of Compass Group UK & Ireland: "We're really excited to be collaborating with Urban-Air Port on the revolutionary Air One project. As a business, we're all about breaking boundaries and leading the way on what the future of hospitality can look like, with sustainability at the heart of all that we do. We can't wait to get started working with such a forward-thinking company."