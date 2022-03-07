Plans for Extended Producer Responsibility reforms in 'limbo' as delay confirmed

clock • 3 min read
EPR will encourage packaging procurers to use more sustainable materials
Image:

EPR will encourage packaging procurers to use more sustainable materials

Defra says 2023 timeline has been scrapped to allow department to take account of over 1,200 consultation responses, but campaigners fear move will undermine waste reduction efforts

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reforms for packaging waste will no longer be introduced in 2023, the Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed. The planned...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Climetrics: CDP highlights most environmentally-friendly equity funds

'Tyre Extinguishers': Campaigners let down tyres of polluting SUVs in wave of overnight action

Most read
01

'Cry for attention': Anger as Nigel Farage launches campaign for net zero referendum

07 March 2022 • 7 min read
02

Cutting the cord: Tony Blair Institute sets out plan to halt Europe's dependency on Russian gas

04 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

How to fight an economic war

03 March 2022 • 9 min read
04

NGOs call for ban on Russian and Belarussian timber imports

03 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

Why climate goals must lie at the heart of organisational strategy in order for it to succeed

02 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

Smaller chip portions help cut food waste (Credit: Just Eat)
Waste

Just Eat cooks up 'waste less' chip portion in bid to cut takeaway food waste

  Just Eat to trial smaller portion size as chips named most likely takeaway food to be thrown away

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in
Energy

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in

Just two weeks left to go to submission deadline for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - the UK's biggest and best celebration of the green economy

BusinessGreen Staff
clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
Certified sustainable palm oil: How the industry can decarbonise
Supply chain

Certified sustainable palm oil: How the industry can decarbonise

Encouraging Certified Sustainable Palm Oil can help the industry tackle the world's climate and biodiversity crises and improve the livelihoods of millions of oil palm farmers, writes RSPO's Nicholas Hurt

Nicholas Hurt, RSPO
clock 07 March 2022 • 6 min read