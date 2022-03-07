Plans for Extended Producer Responsibility reforms in 'limbo' as delay confirmed

Defra says 2023 timeline has been scrapped to allow department to take account of over 1,200 consultation responses, but campaigners fear move will undermine waste reduction efforts
Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reforms for packaging waste will no longer be introduced in 2023, the Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed. The planned...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial