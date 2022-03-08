'Tyre Extinguishers': Campaigners let down tyres of polluting SUVs in wave of overnight action

Campaigners let down tyres of SUVs across the country (Credit: The Tyre Extinguishers)

A new group of climate activists say they have 'disarmed' hundreds of SUVs in central London and other prosperous neighbourhoods across the UK by deflating their tyres overnight.

In what is set to prove a highly controversial new front for climate activists, hundreds of SUVs had their tyres deflated in streets in Chelsea, Chiswick, Harley Street, Hampstead Heath, Notting Hill, Belgravia, Clapham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Sheffield, Liverpool, and Edinburgh.

The group behind the campaign - dubbed The Tyre Extinguishers - encouraged other individuals to take action in their local areas by using a website to learn how to deflate tyres and print off a leaflet to leave on the SUV to inform the owner of what has happened, "for their safety".

The leaflets seek to highlight how SUVs are disproportionately polluting and dangerous for other road users compared to other cars. "SUVs are much more likely to kill compared to normal cars when striking pedestrians," it states. "Psychological studies have shown SUV drivers take more risks, putting other road users and pedestrians in danger. Even SUV drivers and passengers are more likely to die in accidents."

A statement by the Tyre Extinguishers also alleged that SUVs were 'racist'. "Larger cars belch out more toxic fumes, worsening air pollution in our town and cities," it claimed. "Scientists increasingly link air pollution to a whole range of health problems, from heart attacks, strokes, cancer, lung problems, miscarriages, even mental health problems. In addition, air pollution is racist; people of colour live in areas more likely to be exposed to toxic air."

The group also said that most SUVs were "unnecessary" as three quarters of these 'off-road' vehicles are sold to people living in towns and cities.

Marion Walker from The Tyre Extinguishers said: "Governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these massive unnecessary vehicles. SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them.

"Politely asking for climate action, clean air and safer streets has failed. It's time for action."

It comes at a challenging time reputationally for SUV manufacturers, whose vehicles were criticised in a report by International Energy Agency (IEA) last December. The influential agency identified the vehicles as among the top causes of energy-related CO2 emissions growth over the past decade. The think tank warned that the number of SUVs on the world's roads increased by more than 35 million last year, driving up annual CO2 emissions by 120 million tonnes.

"If SUVs were an individual country, they would rank sixth in the world for absolute emissions in 2021, emitting over 900 million tonnes of CO2," the IEA said.

Analysts have repeatedly warned that emissions reductions from road transport as a result of soaring demand for electric vehicles has to date been fully offset by increasing numbers of fuel-hungry SUVs.

However, the latest action will also add to fears of a burgeoning 'culture war' between environmental activists and media outlets that were this morning quick to brand the Tyre Extinguishers as an "eco mob".