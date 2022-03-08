'Tyre Extinguishers': Campaigners let down tyres of polluting SUVs in wave of overnight action

clock • 3 min read
Campaigners let down tyres of SUVs across the country (Credit: The Tyre Extinguishers)
Image:

Campaigners let down tyres of SUVs across the country (Credit: The Tyre Extinguishers)

The new Tyre Extinguishers' group is targetting fuel-hungry vehicles in bid to highlight their outsized contribution to urban air pollution and the climate crisis

A new group of climate activists say they have 'disarmed' hundreds of SUVs in central London and other prosperous neighbourhoods across the UK by deflating their tyres overnight.

In what is set to prove a highly controversial new front for climate activists, hundreds of SUVs had their tyres deflated in streets in Chelsea, Chiswick, Harley Street, Hampstead Heath, Notting Hill, Belgravia, Clapham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Sheffield, Liverpool, and Edinburgh.

The group behind the campaign - dubbed The Tyre Extinguishers - encouraged other individuals to take action in their local areas by using a website to learn how to deflate tyres and print off a leaflet to leave on the SUV to inform the owner of what has happened, "for their safety".

The leaflets seek to highlight how SUVs are disproportionately polluting and dangerous for other road users compared to other cars. "SUVs are much more likely to kill compared to normal cars when striking pedestrians," it states. "Psychological studies have shown SUV drivers take more risks, putting other road users and pedestrians in danger. Even SUV drivers and passengers are more likely to die in accidents."

A statement by the Tyre Extinguishers also alleged that SUVs were 'racist'. "Larger cars belch out more toxic fumes, worsening air pollution in our town and cities," it claimed. "Scientists increasingly link air pollution to a whole range of health problems, from heart attacks, strokes, cancer, lung problems, miscarriages, even mental health problems. In addition, air pollution is racist; people of colour live in areas more likely to be exposed to toxic air."

The group also said that most SUVs were "unnecessary" as three quarters of these 'off-road' vehicles are sold to people living in towns and cities.

Marion Walker from The Tyre Extinguishers said: "Governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these massive unnecessary vehicles. SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them.

"Politely asking for climate action, clean air and safer streets has failed. It's time for action."

It comes at a challenging time reputationally for SUV manufacturers, whose vehicles were criticised in a report by International Energy Agency (IEA) last December. The influential agency identified the vehicles as among the top causes of energy-related CO2 emissions growth over the past decade. The think tank warned that the number of SUVs on the world's roads increased by more than 35 million last year, driving up annual CO2 emissions by 120 million tonnes.

"If SUVs were an individual country, they would rank sixth in the world for absolute emissions in 2021, emitting over 900 million tonnes of CO2," the IEA said.

Analysts have repeatedly warned that emissions reductions from road transport as a result of soaring demand for electric vehicles has to date been fully offset by increasing numbers of fuel-hungry SUVs.

However, the latest action will also add to fears of a burgeoning 'culture war' between environmental activists and media outlets that were this morning quick to brand the Tyre Extinguishers as an "eco mob".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Just Eat cooks up 'waste less' chip portion in bid to cut takeaway food waste

Amazon risks becoming a savannah as deforestation impact grows, study war

Most read
01

'Cry for attention': Anger as Nigel Farage launches campaign for net zero referendum

07 March 2022 • 7 min read
02

Cutting the cord: Tony Blair Institute sets out plan to halt Europe's dependency on Russian gas

04 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

How to fight an economic war

03 March 2022 • 9 min read
04

NGOs call for ban on Russian and Belarussian timber imports

03 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

Why climate goals must lie at the heart of organisational strategy in order for it to succeed

02 March 2022 • 3 min read

More on Automotive

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in
Energy

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in

Just two weeks left to go to submission deadline for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - the UK's biggest and best celebration of the green economy

BusinessGreen Staff
clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
Aston Martin is aiming to launch its first fully electric car in 2025 | Credit: BritishVolt
Automotive

Batteries are forever: Aston Martin taps BritishVolt for bespoke EV battery packs

Battery start-up continues to secure business from automotive sector as it gears up to open UK's first gigafactory in Northumberland in 2023

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 March 2022 • 2 min read
'Justified to save lives': Are clean air zones moving into the fast lane?
Automotive

'Justified to save lives': Are clean air zones moving into the fast lane?

Mayor of London wants capital's ultra-low emissions zone to be extended to cover all London by 2023, as Greater Manchester mayor submits fresh vision to tackle pollution in North West

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 March 2022 • 8 min read