'The future is electric': EQT Infrastructure set to acquire InstaVolt in boost for EV charger roll out

Infrastructure investor backs InstaVolt's ambitious plans to roll out 10,000 rapid electric vehicle chargers by 2032

Leading UK electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure specialist InstaVolt is set to be acquired, after EQT Infrastructure V fund announced it has reached an agreement to purchase the company from Zouk Capital.

Headquartered in Basingstoke, InstaVolt is one of the UK's leading operator and owners of EV charge points with a network of around 700 fast chargers across the UK typically situated at retail, food, beverage, and forecourt sites. The company's current partners include McDonald's, Costa Coffee, and Booths, among others.

EQT Infrastructure said it was committed to investing "significantly" to accelerate InstaVolt's deployment plans and support its mission to roll out 10,000 rapid EV chargers by 2032.

"The future is electric and InstaVolt is essential to the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure across the UK, a prerequisite for enabling mass adoption of EVs," said Anna Sundell, partner and head of EQT Infrastructure's UK Advisory Team. "We are excited about supporting InstaVolt in the next phase of growth and for EQT to play its part in decarbonising the transportation sector and driving the transition towards net zero in the UK and beyond."

The deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - was similarly welcomed by Adrian Keen, CEO at InstaVolt, who said the acquisition would put the company in "a unique position to accelerate [our] target and replicate our model in other geographies, transitioning the business into the next phase of growth".

"We want to thank our partners and customers who have supported us on our journey so far and want our customers to be reassured that what has made InstaVolt so successful, including our focus on reliability and ease of use, remains unchanged," he added.

The deal marks a successful exit for founding investor Zouk Capital, which is also the manager of the UK's Charging Infrastructure Fund. "The InstaVolt team and Zouk identified the opportunity in 2016 and built one of the leading rapid EV charging infrastructure companies in the UK," said Massimo Resta, Partner at Zouk Capital. "We believe the management team are in great hands with EQT and wish InstaVolt the very best for the next stage of their journey."

The news comes just a day after rival fast charging infrastructure provider Fastned opened its latest station in the North East with a six rapid charger site on the A688 in Barnard Castle. The company said the site, which is supplied by 100 per cent renewable energy, is capable of adding up to 100 miles of range to all electric vehicles (EVs) in 30 minutes.

The new station is the seventh Fastned station in the North East, and will serve the fast growing community of EV drivers in the area with 10 per cent of all EVs registered in the UK driven on the region's roads.

"Long known locally for its history and beauty, Barnard Castle has become one of the best known and popular tourist destinations in the UK in the past year," said Tom Hurst, UK Country Manager and Network Development Manager for Fastned. "We are delighted to bring fast, reliable charging to the town, providing a service to local residents that is becoming more and more important and making Barnard Castle an even more attractive destination for visitors from across the UK."

