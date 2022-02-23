John Lewis revs up plans for electric fleet trial

The John Lewis Partnership has today announced plans to replace its Home Services fleet with electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its long term commitment to transition 4,000 cars, vans, and light trucks to zero emission models by 2030.

The retailer has teamed up with EV technology specialists Flexible Power Systems (FPS) to trial the use of a mixed charging solution that will incorporate depot, public network, and home charging units.

The trial will start next month and FPS will then integrate data collected from the initial installations into a wider electrification plan for all 350 Home Services vehicles, which provide home estimating and fitting services for John Lewis customers.

The companies said the new project follows a successful joint wireless van charging trial, which is currently underway at Waitrose at St Katharine Dock in London.

The trial is also part of John Lewis' long term plan to deliver a zero emission fleet by 2030. As part of the strategy the company has set a target to ensure all its HGVs run on Biomethane by 2028 and all its our delivery and home services vehicles are electrified by 2030. It said that delivering on its goals would result in an 80 per cent reduction in emissions compared to a business as usual diesel fleet resulting in an estimated 504,000 tonnes of CO2 saving.

Kate Cosco, product services field manager at John Lewis Partnership, said the new trial was "another step along the path of the John Lewis Partnerships ambition to move completely away from fossils fuels in the fleet by 2030, saving an estimated 500,000 tonnes of CO2 between 2020 and 2030".

"This is a wonderful opportunity to test how electric vehicles work for us in Home Services," she added. "The team are extremely excited to get out on the road and to begin driving these new vehicles."

Michael Ayres, managing director of FPS, said the trial would seek to establish the best mix of charging infrastructure for the company's electrified fleet.

"Companies like The John Lewis Partnership have to electrify their fleets to combat climate change," he said. "Replacing commercial diesel fleets with electric vehicles is just one part of the picture. We need to bring together the ecosystem of chargers, power management and operational interfaces required to keep fleets serving customers efficiently.

"Like many company car drivers, Home Services partners have a range of working patterns and living arrangements, we need to ensure we can offer a flexible and scalable charging solution to fit these needs via depot, home or public network charging. It's essential to collect data through trials like this one, to inform and de-risk the very substantial decarbonisation investments in vehicles and infrastructure fleets are planning. One-size doesn't fit all in fleet electrification projects. A range of operational, site and vehicle requirements need to be balanced to arrive at effective strategies."

