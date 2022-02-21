'Warmer and greener': Government announces £67m Home Upgrade Grant awards

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
First wave of funding awards from new domestic energy efficiency scheme confirmed

The government has today announced that up to 4,300 low income households are to receive energy efficiency upgrades that should save them up to £200 on their energy bills and deliver significant emissions reductions.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) confirmed that it has awarded the first £67m tranche of funding from the £950m Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) scheme to 22 local authorities across England.

Local authorities are to use the funding to pay for upgrade work for low income and off-grid households, allowing for the installation of insulation, green heating systems, and heating controls.

The work is expected to be completed before the end of March next year and is expected to support around 1,300 jobs.

"This funding will make a real difference to thousands of low-income households - saving them up to £200 a year on their energy bills through upgrades like better insulation," said Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "This is just the first round of the £950m funding we have committed over the next three years and will ensure we help those most in need. It will keep more money in people's pockets, at the same time as making homes warmer, more comfortable and greener."

The government said the first tranche of HUG funding would build on both the Sustainable Warmth Competition in December, which saw £152m allocated to more than 250 other local authorities to drive improvements in the energy efficiency of homes, and the wider package of support announced this month in response to the sharp increase in the energy price cap.

"The funding is part of the £6.6bn the government is investing this parliament to decarbonise buildings, of which over £2bn is aimed specifically at lower-income households," BEIS said. "This will play a significant role in helping the UK to reach its world-leading climate change ambitions and, with upgraded insulation making it easier to keep homes warm, it will save people money on their energy bills."

It added that the funding would also help deliver on the government's goal to ensure as many fuel poor households as possible achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band C by 2030.

However, the government is continuing to face fierce criticism from business and environmental groups, who maintain that the UK's energy efficiency funding programmes remain badly underpowered with official advisors at the Climate Change Committee warning more needs to be done to accelerate the rate of building upgrades if the UK is to meet its net zero emission goals.

The launch of the HUG funding scheme came after the controversial axing of the Green Homes Grant Scheme, which has left the so-called 'able to pay' part of the market without any funding or incentive scheme to help drive green building upgrades.

James Murray
