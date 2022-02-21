'Irrecoverable and unjustifiable': Nature charities call for immediate ban on peat extraction for horticulture

Nature charities have stepped up their calls for a full ban on the sale and extraction of peat for horticulture as they published research highlighting how the UK's current 2024 phase out date for peat composts in the amateur gardening sector will exacerbate climate change while contributing to species and habitat decline.

An analysis published by The Wildlife Trusts on Friday calculates that waiting until 2024 to ban peat use could result in 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, a figure equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of more than 214,000 UK residents.

The UK government announced last year that the sale of peat to amateur gardeners will be banned in England and Wales by 2024 and is currently seeking views on the policy change in a consultation that runs until 18 March.

But the Wildlife Trusts have warned the 2024 phase out date is too late, arguing the government should move immediately to ban its use across both professional and amateur sectors. It is also calling on the government to ban imports of peat, which it said would prevent the UK's demand for compost harming nature and undermining progress towards climate goals in other countries.

Peat bogs and fens are among England's biggest single natural carbon sinks, capable of locking up CO2 indefinitely when in a healthy condition. However, peat is routinely dug up for use in horticultural products or as a fuel, which leads to the release of the CO2 stored in peat bogs, thereby exacerbating climate change. Currently, only around 13 per cent of England's peatlands are in a near-natural state, and recent studies indicate many sites have become so degraded they are now thought to be a net emitter of carbon, rather than a sink.

Ailis Watt, peat officer at The Wildlife Trusts, said that it was "illogical" that the government was simultaneously investing in peatland restoration while allowing its continued extraction.

"Extracting peat is bad for our climate and for wildlife," she said. "Peatlands provide habitat for a rich diversity of plants and animals. Migrating birds feed on peatland insects, while snakes and lizards also thrive in these special places. The UK is already one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and extracting peat destroys complex ecosystems that are vital for nature's recovery. It has to stop."

The Wildlife Trusts has calculated that nearly 900,000 cubic metres of peat were extracted from UK soils in 2020, with a further 1.4 million cubic metres of peat imported from Ireland and Europe. UK demand for peat compost increased by nine per cent, it notes, after successive coronavirus lockdowns increased the popularity of gardening.

The analysis estimates the peat extracted for UK horticulture in 2020 alone could release up to 880,000 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime "as a growing medium", a figure it said was roughly equivalent to driving an average passenger car some 2.2 billion miles.

A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the government remained committed to reducing peat use and recognised the role peatland plays in regulating the climate and protecting ecosystems.

"Our peatlands are a valuable natural resource and play a crucial role to store carbon and provide wildlife habitats," the spokesperson said. "We are leading the way internationally by making a clear commitment to phase out the use of peat in horticulture and are currently consulting on a ban."

The spokesperson said the ongoing consultation aimed to improve understanding of challenges both professional and hobby gardeners faced when phasing out the use of peat-based compost. "Both amateur and professional sectors have made great strides to reduce peat use but at present there are insufficient materials for them to make a full transition to peat-free growing," they said. "Our consultation will improve our understanding of these challenges so that we can support them to do this."

The Wildlife Trusts has urged the public to respond to the government's ongoing consultation on a ban on the retail sale of peat in horticulture, warning that policy failure to date has resulted in 31 million tonnes of CO2 being released into the atmosphere since 1990, when campaigners first started calling for a ban.

Watt said the environmental losses that had resulted from successive governments' failures to ban peat extraction were "gigantic, irrecoverable, and unjustifiable".

"Peat and the carbon stored within it simply cannot be replenished within human lifetimes," she said. "Each time governments dither over whether to ban peat use in horticulture, we risk losing more of this habitat that has taken millennia to develop, as well as losing its huge capacity for carbon storage."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.