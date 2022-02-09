GBC does TCFD: New guidance published for building industry climate risk reporting

Ahead of mandatory requirements to disclose climate-related risks coming into force from April, the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) has this week published new guidance providing property and construction firms with a consistent methodology for measuring climate-related risks across their built assets.

The UK government last year confirmed that reporting on climate-related risks in line with the recommendations of the international Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) would become mandatory for the largest businesses and investors in a bid to ensure climate risks are properly accounted for in investment decisions.

Companies operating in the built environment are potentially particularly exposed to climate related risks, given the growing threat from extreme weather and ever more demanding green building standards around the world.

"For the built environment, climate hazards present significant physical risks to both tangible assets and business supply chains, as well as threatening their financial viability through increased insurance premiums, accelerated depreciation and higher incidences of stranded assets," UKGBC said. "In the UK, modelling predicts that over 500,000 residential and commercial properties will be at high-risk to the physical impacts of climate change by 2050."

As such, the trade body yesterday published a new Framework for Measuring and Reporting of Climate-related Physical Risks to Built Assets that provides organisations who will be required to report under new rules with a consistent methodology for undertaking self-analysis of physical risks at the asset level.

UKGBC said that while the TCFD should deliver greater standardisation for climate risk measurement and reporting techniques, it lacks the granularity necessary to explicitly guide organisations in different industries through this process at asset level. As such the new Framework "seeks to plug that gap and provide industry consensus on physical risk disclosure methodologies at a built asset level, with the intention of increasing the quantity, quality, and consistency of assessments".

The new guidance should also help businesses "get ahead of the curve", UKGBC said, given the government has said the new mandatory reporting rules for large businesses will be extended to cover other large asset owning entities by 2025.

"With every degree of warming, the likelihood increases for destructive climate impacts and extreme weather events," said Alastair Mant, director of business transformation at UKGBC. "It is only through transparent and accurate climate-related risk assessments and reporting can we close the gap between the level of risk we face and the level of climate adaptation underway. This Framework provides asset-owning businesses large and small with a consistent methodology for getting to grips with TCFD-aligned disclosures, as well as the tools to better understand the impact of climate change on their built assets."

The new guidance was welcomed by Bill Hughes, head of real assets at Legal & General Investment Management, who said the publication came at a "critical point for organisations right across the built environment value chain".

"By measuring, interpreting, and reporting on the physical climate risks posed to assets, organisations can make better informed decisions that have benefits for their own operations and the future of the built environment," he added.

