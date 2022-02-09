Transition Pathway Initiative publishes climate benchmarks for energy, transport, and industry

Electricity utilities, airlines, oil and gas firms, and carmakers could soon face greater scrutiny from investors over their climate plans, after the influential Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) set out sector-specific decarbonisation benchmarks for the economy's most emissions-intensive sectors.

The investor-backed initiative this morning published net zero pathways for a broad range of sectors, including aviation, shipping, automobiles, steel, aluminium, pulp and paper, mining, cement, oil and gas, and electricity utilities.

The TPI said the new benchmarks provide enable power, transport, and fossil fuel investors with greater visibility over the extent to which the companies in their portfolios are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The free-to-use pathways have been built on modelling from the International Energy Agency (IEA), and set out the emissions reductions necessary to meet a number of different temperature rise scenarios, ranging from the 1.5C warming limit set out by the Paris Agreement to the decarbonisation trajectories required by national climate goals.

"In order to allow investors to see whether a company's emission reduction plans align with the goals of the Paris Agreement, TPI has translated IEA models into decarbonisation pathways for each sector," explained Simon Dietz, research lead for the TPI at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the environment at LSE. "This report explains our methodology in an accessible way. We hope this report catalyses the real economy transition plans that we urgently need to avoid the most catastrophic effects of global warming. It is now time to turn commitment into action."

The decarbonisation pathways allocate an absolute, economy-wide emissions budget to each sector and cover the majority of lifecycle emissions from each industry, the TPI said. And in order to enable comparison between companies, the report recommends an intensity metric for each sector that enables investors to measure a company's emissions against its physical activity output - whether that be units of electricity generation, crude steel, or cement product.

The group, which is backed by investors with more than $40tr of assets under management, noted that the benchmark methodologies had been designed so they could be easily adapted to new models and updated to reflect future scenarios.

In the foreword to the report, TPI chair Adam Matthew said the pathways would provide "authoritative analysis" to investors otherwise faced with a barrage of different interpretations of what a low carbon transition should look like.

"In a world where we are faced with multiple interpretations of what the low carbon transition should look like (often with the intention of slowing rather than accelerating the rate of change, and often to argue for less ambitious action by companies), it is imperative that we as investors make decisions based on credible, rigorous analysis that is explicitly focused on the goal of net zero and that reflects the economic, technical and societal realities of the low carbon transition," he wrote.

The new guide comes in the same week as a separate report from the NewClimate Institute and Carbon Market Watch criticised the net zero targets adopted by many leading corporates, accusing many of them of having low levels of integrity due to their reliance on offsets and their failure to tackle value chain emissions.

However, some of the conclusions of the report were contested by leading corporates who argued that they are continuing to strengthen their net zero strategies and have ensured their emissions targets are validated by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

