'Growth and resilience': Organic market breaks £3bn mark for first time

The market for organic certified products topped £3bn for the first time last year, as the sector enjoyed a "phenomenal" 23 per cent growth over the past two years.

The latest official sales data from the Soil Association, which certifies products as meeting organic standards, show that sales grew 5.2 per cent in 2021 to £3.05bn. The performance marks the 10th consecutive year of growth for the sector and means the market has grown nearly a quarter in the past two years as sales soared during the coronavirus pandemic, despite considerable disruption and economic headwinds.

The latest report also shows that online sales of organic products, including box schemes, grew 13 per cent last year to £558m.

Overall, UK consumers are now spending almost £60m a week on organic certified products, with growth recorded across all market categories. Supermarket sales rose 2.4 per cent last year, sales by independent retailers were up nine per cent, and sales through the food service sector rose 3.3 per cent.

"Despite challenges across all aspects of production, supply and the market, organic businesses have shown phenomenal resilience and responded to (continually increasing) shopper demand for products that support both health and the environment," said Clare McDermott, certification business development director at the Soil Association. "Shoppers are increasingly looking for products that reflect their values and organic is meeting that need.

"The wider organic choice available online is bringing new shoppers to the category. Box scheme sales continue to be strong as shoppers look for provenance and traceability in their choices and over a fifth of organic food and drink sold through supermarkets is now online."

She added that soaring demand represented a "huge opportunity" for organic businesses to innovate in terms of both their channels to market and their products so as to continue to drive the growth the market.

The report noted that new products are helping to drive sales with over 4,000 innovations registered with Soil Association Certification in 2021, including brand new items, reformulated products, and new plant-based items and in established categories like dairy.

Hannah Shipton, managing director of the organic delivery service Abel & Cole, said consumer interest in organic products is expected to continue to grow.

"2021 proved to be a strong year for Abel & Cole, with customers sticking with us, and joining, as lockdown eased, reflecting the exceptional growth of the organic market," she said. "With increasing consumer awareness of the need to shop sustainably, we expect to see this interest grow, and we plan to widen the range of organic products to continue inspiring positive shopping choices."

Credit: Soil Association

The report also highlights how a number of product categories have enjoyed particularly rapid growth. For example, demand for supermarkets' organic meat, fish, and poultry products rose 5.5 per cent, while organic tea and coffee enjoyed a 12 per cent increase in sales, and demand for organic beer, wine and spirits soared 16.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of certified organic and natural beauty products grew 15 per cent to over £135m in 2021 and sales of Soil Association Certification certified organic textiles grew by 39 per cent to over £68m. "Demand is outstripping supply of certified organic cotton, as more brands and retailers commit to sourcing organic cotton as part of their sustainability strategies," the Soil Association said.

Similarly, the group warned that the conversion of farming land to meet organic standards is "not increasing sufficiently fast enough [to meet rising demand] and there is a need to develop robust UK supply chains".

The latest figures from Defra show that there was a 12 per cent rise in the area of land being converted to organic in 2020 compared to the previous year, however, the total area of land farmed organically has remained the same, increasing by just 0.8 per cent compared to 2019, the report said.

