SSE ramps up Net Zero Acceleration Programme with new carbon targets

SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Energy giant announces new sustainability goals for 2030 as it pledges to deliver a five-fold increase in renewables output

SSE has today announced an update to its sustainability strategy, setting four core goals for 2030 that would see the company slash its carbon intensity by 80 per cent and deliver a five-fold increase in renewables generation by the end of the decade.

The energy giant said its new targets are in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and have been "upweighted to drive faster decarbonisation across the next decade".

Specifically, the company said it would now aim to reduce the carbon intensity of its direct emissions by 80 per cent by 2030, compared to 2017/18 levels, representing a sharp increase on its previous target to cut carbon intensity by 60 per cent.

Similarly, SSE said it is now planning to deliver a five-fold increase its renewable energy generation to at least 50TWh of renewable electricity a year by 2030, up from a previous target of 30TWh.

It also pledged to enable at least 20GW of renewable generation and facilitate around two million electric vehicles and one million heat pumps on its electricity networks by 2030, while taking fresh steps to "champion a fair and just energy transition".

The new goals are designed to support the company's previously announced Net Zero Acceleration Programme, which saw it pledge to invest £12.5bn in low carbon infrastructure over the next five years.

"Achieving net zero will require a relentless focus on carbon reduction and building the low-carbon assets and infrastructure needed can also stimulate good, well paid green jobs and economic value for communities," said SSE's chief sustainability officer Rachel McEwen. "We were one of the first companies to link strategic business goals to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and to directly link these global goals to executive remuneration. I'm delighted that the progress we've made since then means we're in a position to stretch those 2030 targets further. 

"The four ambitious objectives underpin the pace of change we are driving as part of our Net Zero Acceleration Programme."

