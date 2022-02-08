Asleep at the wheel? Why business may need a gear shift to keep up with EV market

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Buses charging at Go-Ahead's electric bus garage in central London | Credit: Go-Ahead
Image:

Buses charging at Go-Ahead's electric bus garage in central London | Credit: Go-Ahead

The rapid growth of EV market is challenging established business models and unlocking huge investment

As Lewis Hamilton knows all too well after a dramatic end to the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi in December, sometimes a race doesn't always go to plan. Unexpected twists and turns are an occupational...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Insurance giant Travelers to ditch coal plant underwriting

Shore power: Government seeks 'carbon-busting' technologies for ships docked in UK ports

Most read
01

So, you want to take a slow stroll to net zero? OK, but how exactly?

04 February 2022 • 12 min read
02

Rishi Sunak blames fossil fuels for energy bill crisis, as Treasury unveils £9.1bn support package

03 February 2022 • 7 min read
03

Why effective project management is a lynchpin of the UK's 'levelling up' agenda

02 February 2022 • 4 min read
04

'One in five buyers goes electric': Record EV sales take average new car CO2 to record low

04 February 2022 • 4 min read
05

Reports: Treasury set to launch energy bill rebate scheme, as government touts Levelling Up 'Missions'

02 February 2022 • 8 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: iStock
Automotive

New housing developments in England accused of 'locking people into car dependency'

New analysis reveals how for every new home up to three car parking spaces are being built, prompting calls for planning policy overhaul

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 February 2022 • 4 min read
'One in five buyers goes electric': Record EV sales take average new car CO2 to record low
Automotive

'One in five buyers goes electric': Record EV sales take average new car CO2 to record low

Latest SMMT data confirms EVs outperformed the market again in January, as new sales figures reveal global EV market is booming

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 February 2022 • 4 min read
Car use has increased every year for 70 years, apart from a pandemic-induced blip | Credit: iStock
Taxation

'£35bn black hole': MPs call for urgent reform to motoring taxation

Transport Committee chair declares it is 'time for an honest conversation' about road pricing, as report warns that accelerating switch to EVs will lead to plummeting revenues that could impact funding for critical public services

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 February 2022 • 4 min read