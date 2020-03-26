investment
Fast food firms failing to effectively confront climate-related risks, investor coalition warns
The investor coalition representing $11.4tr in assets wants several of the world's biggest fast food companies to act to reduce their exposure to climate- and environment-related risk
Comic Relief gets serious about tackling the climate emergency
Comic Relief, which banned fossil fuel investments last year, has joined more than 30 charities that have signed the Funder Commitment on Climate Change
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
C&A owners launch Laudes Foundation in bid 'to reshape global markets'
The Foundation aims to build on C&A's work pioneering circular economy principles across the fashion industry
Lloyds pledges to halve emissions from projects it finances by 2030
The UK lender's pledge builds on previous commitments not to finance new coal-fired power stations or Arctic oil and gas exploration
BNEF: Global renewables investment hits $282bn after modest uptick in 2019
Surge of investment in offshore wind projects worldwide sees clean energy project financing rise in 2018, but UK investment plummets 40 per cent
BlackRock goes green? Investment giant joins Climate Action 100+
Move comes just a month after the firm was accused of being 'full of greenwash' by former US Vice President Al Gore
Shareholders pressure Barclays to roll back fossil fuel financing
Shareholders worth more than £100bn are calling on Barclays to phase out the provision of financial services to energy firms that remain unaligned with the Paris Agreement
Climate change: Six positive news stories from 2019
Academics highlight the positive climate stories of 2019
Survey: Top investors unhappy with corporate climate disclosures
Global survey reveals levels of engagement with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures is leaving sustainable investors disappointed
'Inevitable': Study warns basic climate policies could knock trillions of dollars off corporate valuations
New research warns 'inevitable' climate policies will destroy valuations for companies that fail to adapt, while creating huge opportunities for green trailblazers
BNP Paribas to end all coal investments worldwide by 2040
French banking giant to end coal financing in Europe by 2030 and sets new renewable energy investment target of €18bn by 2021
S&P Global swoops for RobecoSAM's ESG ratings business
Acquisition is latest move from credit ratings giant as it seeks to accelerate and scale up its environmental social governance expertise
John McDonnell reiterates promise to de-list companies not acting on climate change
Pledge first made by Labour Party in June repeated by Shadow Chancellor on the General Election campaign trail
Report: UK enjoys renewables investment growth despite Brexit uncertainty
Britain leapfrogs Japan into seventh place on EY's global leadership board for renewable energy investment attractiveness
'Subsidy free': Joint venture aims to help community energy projects access power purchase deals
Partnership between Midcounties Co-operative and Octopus Energy has secured five PPAs and is aiming to make it easier for community projects in the UK to sell their power
Banks accused of fuelling climate change as high-carbon investments continue to climb
Investor report finds that financing for fossil fuels totaled nearly $2tr between 2016 and 2018, despite wider adoption of climate disclosure policies
BP invests $10m in Finnish city transport app MaaS Global
British oil giant's investment arm says latest deal forms part of its strategy to make urban transport smarter in a digital world
'Simply not enough': Annual climate finance flows hit half a trillion dollars milestone
Annual climate investments across 2017-18 were 25 per cent higher than during 2015-16, analysts find, but total falls far short of the trillions needed to meet global climate goals
UK provides finance support to Taiwan offshore wind farm
Export credit agency is to provide £230m project finance guarantee to support UK businesses supplying a large-scale wind farm off the coast of Taiwan
FRC: Trust in business undermined by inadequate reporting of environmental risks
The Financial reporting Council has emphasised the importance of detailed, transparent reporting during these 'times of uncertainty', in an open letter published yesterday
Renewables powering surge in green finance investments, analysis finds
Inflows to ESG bonds and equity funds have grown by almost 30 per cent so far in 2019, according to BNP Paribas
A remarkable decade: Looking back on ten years of green energy growth
A new UN report lays bare a remarkable decade for global renewables investment and growth, but also signals the challenge ahead - BusinessGreen charts the key takeaways
Are cows the new coal?
Two major studies reveal lack of action by the food industry on shifting to more sustainable business models, exposing them and their investors to financial and reputational risks