Why widespread housing retrofit is a no-regrets option for tackling rising energy bills

clock • 4 min read

The current energy price crisis should make cutting energy waste from homes and other buildings an urgent government priority. writes UKGBC's Simon McWhirter

Soaring energy prices are front page news. Around 30 energy suppliers have gone bust in the last year and fuel poverty charity National Energy Action predicts that six million households will be in fuel...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Global Briefing: Rio Tinto loses lithium mining license in Serbia

21 January 2022 • 7 min read
02

'Start of a new era': Scotwind leases hailed as one the 'biggest ever steps towards net zero'

17 January 2022 • 5 min read
03

The power skills driving UK business towards net zero

21 January 2022 • 3 min read
04

SSE snaps up first UK solar project

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Spirit of Innovation aircraft smashes electric vehicle speed record

20 January 2022 • 3 min read

More on Buildings

EPC band D rated homes cost £80 a year more to heat than C-rated homes
Buildings

Cuts to energy efficiency support blamed for £1.5bn increase in domestic heating bills

New analysis finds that failure to upgrade homes to higher energy efficiency ratings has led households to foot higher heating bills

Bea Tridimas
clock 24 January 2022 • 3 min read
Mortgage will be on offer for new build homes | Credit: iStock
Buildings

Barclays debuts green buy-to-let mortgage for energy efficient homes

Barclays pledges to continue to explore 'pioneering green products' as it launches green mortgage for buy-to-let properties

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 January 2022 • 1 min read
Credit: ellen macarthur foundation
Buildings

Buildings and construction make up a major chunk of CO2 - a more circular approach is needed

Better design and reuse of buildings are crucial to cutting their carbon impact, writes Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Tansy Robertson-Fall

Tansy Robertson-Fall, Ellen MacArthur Foundation
clock 20 January 2022 • 5 min read