Regent Street retailers to receive e-truck deliveries as part of traffic-busting trial

clock • 2 min read
New Volta Trucks vehicles will arrive on Regent Street this summer (credit: Volta Trucks))
Image:

New Volta Trucks vehicles will arrive on Regent Street this summer (credit: Volta Trucks))

Partnership will see some of the UK's most famous stores consolidate deliveries from this summer in a bid to cut emissions, air pollution, and congestion

Congestion and carbon emissions are set to be cut in London's West End this summer thanks to a new partnership between the Crown Estate, Clipper Logistica, and electric commercial vehicle manufacturer...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Charities urge government to ramp up insulation and clean energy to tackle cost of living crisis

Burberry embraces sustainable credit with £300m loan

Most read
01

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Faster than expected': EV sales predicted to overtake fossil fuel cars within three years across Europe

12 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

Shell unveils all-electric vehicle charging hub in Fulham

13 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Milestone': Record $210bn of certified climate bonds issued worldwide in 2021

12 January 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

11 January 2022 • 4 min read

More on Transport

Burberry aims to be nature positive by 2040 (credit: Burberry)
Net Zero Now

Burberry embraces sustainable credit with £300m loan

New facility aims to help embed firm's ESG goals into its wider operations

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 January 2022 • 2 min read
Electricity firms are in line for payments as the price of renewable energy soars
Energy

Renewable generators to pay back 'reconciliation' as gas crisis sees power prices rocket

Update confirms Contracts for Difference regime should deliver payments to energy suppliers from renewables generators

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 January 2022 • 2 min read
L'Oreal's new 'no rinse' conditioner will cut water usage by up to 100 litres per bottle (credit: L'Oreal)
BusinessGreen

L'Oreal declares 'no rinse' conditioner saves 100 litres of water per bottle

L'Oreal brand says new innovation will help firm meet its 2030 goal to cut water consumption by a quarter

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read