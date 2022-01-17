Done right, new natural capital markets offer big opportunities for businesses and farmers

clock • 5 min read

by James Elliott, senior policy adviser, Green Alliance

There are big changes afoot for agriculture and land use in the UK. Imperatives to halt climate breakdown and the decline of nature have led to a growing number of government targets requiring more action...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Faster than expected': EV sales predicted to overtake fossil fuel cars within three years across Europe

12 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

Shell unveils all-electric vehicle charging hub in Fulham

13 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Milestone': Record $210bn of certified climate bonds issued worldwide in 2021

12 January 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

11 January 2022 • 4 min read

More on Investment

L'Oreal's new 'no rinse' conditioner will cut water usage by up to 100 litres per bottle (credit: L'Oreal)
BusinessGreen

L'Oreal declares 'no rinse' conditioner saves 100 litres of water per bottle

L'Oreal brand says new innovation will help firm meet its 2030 goal to cut water consumption by a quarter

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
iStock
Energy

'This is a natural gas market crisis': Why energy markets could be set for three more years of turmoil

The global economy could face many more years of energy market turbulence if governments do not take steps to turbocharge their clean energy and technology investments, the IEA has warned

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 January 2022 • 7 min read
The inclusion of gas and nuclear in the taxonomy has been widely criticised | Credit: iStock
Energy

'No remaining carbon budget': Investors urge EU to ban fossil gas from green finance rulebook

Investors with €50tr assets under management group call on EU to revisit plan to sanction spending on some gas power plants under its new green finance rulebook

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 January 2022 • 3 min read