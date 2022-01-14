Global Briefing: Asia's richest man plots $76bn green infrastructure blitz

All the top green business news from around the world this week, including 2021 emissions bounce-backs, Germany's new clean power targets, and fresh pressure on European companies to boost their decarbonisation plans
Fossil fuel tycoon pledges $76bn for green infrastructure in India Fossil fuel magnate Mukesh Ambani has pledged to spend $76bn on green projects in the Indian state of Gujarat through his company Reliance...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial