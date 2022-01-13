Sewage, agriculture, and plastic pollution to blame for England's woeful river quality, MPs say

A step change in regulatory action and greater investment by water companies is urgently required to improve the water quality of England's rivers, a parliamentary committee has today warned.

Just 14 per cent of rivers in England are currently deemed to have a good ecological status with a new report from the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) today warning that a "dangerous chemical cocktail" created by pollutants from agriculture, sewage, roads, and single-use plastics is blighting the nation's waterways.

While sewage discharge from water companies was deemed to be responsible for 36 per cent of rivers failing to meet the 'good' status, the agriculture industry also came in for criticism for its failure to curb levels of pollutants.

MPs found that rural diffuse pollution is the most common form of pollution preventing rivers from achieving good ecological status. Poultry farming, in particular, was accused of driving up phosphorus levels in a number of rivers, including the River Wye in Wales.

High levels of nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, from sewage and animal waste promote algal blooms which in turn reduce the levels of oxygen in rivers, suffocating fish, plants, and invertebrates.

The Committee called for 'nutrient budgets' to be given to each catchment area in a bid to drive further action to reduce pollution levels wherever possible.

Other areas of concern include rising levels of plastic particulates in England's waterways, including those worn away from brakes and tyres which then get washed into watercourses from busy roads. Fats, oils and greases, and cleaning and hygiene products which create so-called 'fatbergs' are also causing huge problems for drainage systems, the EAC report warns.

While the committee concluded that last year's Environment Act indicated that there was political will behind efforts to improve the quality of England's waterways, it also heard that until recently successive governments, water companies, and regulators had "turned a blind eye" to damaging practices such as dumping sewage and other pollutants in rivers.

Parliamentarians added that they had found it difficult to get a complete overview of the health of rivers due to "outdated, underfunded and inadequate monitoring".

"Budget cuts to the Environment Agency have hampered the ability to monitor water quality in rivers and detect permit breaches or pollution incidents from the water industry and farming," the EAC noted. "River quality monitoring does not routinely identify microplastics, persistent chemical pollutants or anti-microbial resistant pathogens flowing through rivers."

EAC chair, Philip Dunne, urged the government to lead a fundamental overhaul of the way rivers are managed. "Rivers are the arteries of nature and must be protected," he said. "Our inquiry has uncovered multiple failures in the monitoring, governance and enforcement on water quality. For too long, the Government, regulators and the water industry have allowed a Victorian sewerage system to buckle under increasing pressure.

"Monitoring regimes need to be reviewed, enforcement needs to be ramped up, and even public awareness needs boosting on what can and cannot be poured down drains or flushed down the toilet. So many emerging pollutants are being missed by inadequate and insufficient monitoring, and court actions against polluters have fallen dramatically."

He argued that a wide range of stakeholders, including the government, regulators, and water companies, must now come together to drive efforts to tackle water pollution. "The Environment Act signalled the first welcome sign of political will to tackle this issue," he said. "I hope this marks the start of government regulatory and polluter action to improve the state of our rivers for all to enjoy."

The EAC is now calling on the government to actively encourage the designation of at least one widely-stretch of river for bathing in each water company area by 2025.

Where sewage discharges do take place, the report says the Environment Agency should work with water companies to ensure that easily-accessible information on sewage discharges, in as near to real time as possible, is made publicly available.

However, the report comes just days after reports emerged suggesting the budget cuts faced by the agency have resulted in it instructing staff to ignore reports of low impact pollution incidents.