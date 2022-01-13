'Further work required': Bank of England raises alarm over financial industry's inconsistent approach to climate risk

The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has bemoaned a lack of consistency across the financial industry when it comes to responding to the impacts of climate change, warning that it presents a "material and increasing financial risk to firms and to the financial system".

In a letter sent to chief executives of global banks operating in the UK, the authority said addressing firms' "safety and soundness from climate change" requires immediate action. "Some firms have made good progress in embedding the PRA's supervisory expectations, but progress has not been consistent across all firms, with further work required by many to meet those expectations," the letter states.

The letter was written by executive director for Authorisations, Regulatory Technology, and International Supervision, Nathanaël Benjamin, and fellow director Rebecca Jackson.

Many leading banks and financial institutions have adopted net zero targets in recent years and ramped up investments in low carbon infrastructure, but the PRA warned that this welcome shift has not always been matched by an increased focus on efforts to mitigate the risks associated with climate change.

"We have observed that most firms are focused on the business opportunities presented by climate change, and remind firms that climate change also presents an increasing business risk that is foreseeable and requires action now," the letter states.

"We expect firms to take a forward-looking, strategic and ambitious approach to managing climate-related financial risks. This approach should be proportionate to the scale of the risks and the complexity of a firm's operations," the authors add.

From 2022, the PRA is to incorporate supervision of climate-related financial risks into its core supervisory approach. The letter adds that an assessment of a bank's management of climate-related financial risks will be included in all relevant elements of the supervisory cycle, as outlined in its recent Climate Change Adaptation Report.

"As our collective understanding of climate-related risks, data, tools, and best practice evolves, we expect firms to refine and innovate to better integrate climate-related financial risk management across their organisation," the letter adds. "The PRA will pay particular attention to how firms quantify climate- related risks and incorporate those risks into business strategies, decision-making, and risk-taking."

Where progress is deemed insufficient the PRA warns it will keep a range of supervisory tools under review for use.

Other priorities for oversight outlined in the letter include increasing the financial resilience of the industry as economies emerge from the pandemic and improving the industry's levels of diversity.