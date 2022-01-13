Gas companies declare they are 'ready' to mix hydrogen into grid next winter

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
ENA
Image:

ENA

As government deliberates on whether to sanction hydrogen-based heating, Energy Networks Association insists UK-wide hydrogen blending roll-out would be possible from next winter

Hydrogen fuel could be mixed into Britain's gas grid as soon as next year, with Britain's gas grid companies announcing this morning they should be able to replace a up to a fifth of fossil gas in their pipes with the lower carbon fuel from next winter.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) announced this morning the UK's five gas network companies - Cadent, National Grid, Northern Gas Networks, SGN & Wales, and West Utilities - were all on track to be ready to deliver a 20 per cent hydrogen mix to homes and businesses around the country from 2023.

The ENA said a 20 per cent hydrogen blend in the gas mix would reduce carbon emissions equivalent to those from 2.5 million cars a year, without any changes required to people's cookers, boilers or heating systems.

"Whether it be heating our homes, powering our businesses or generating cleaner electricity, hydrogen will help drive up our energy security, while driving down our carbon emissions - and Britain's gas grid companies are ready to get on with the job of delivering that," said ENA CEO David Smith.

However, the use of hydrogen to decarbonise heating remains highly contentious. Critics have warned the conversion of the gas grid to a hydrogen-fossil fuel mix could ultimately slow the decarbonisation of buildings in the UK, because it would "lock in" fossil gas and the infrastructure required to pump it to homes around the country for the decades to come, while also discouraging investment in zero carbon heating solutions, such as electric heat pumps and district heating. There are also concerns about the cost of such a switch, given pipes would need upgrading and boilers converting to run on higher blends of hydrogen.

Moreover, energy experts and the United Nations have argued that heating is one of the lowest valued applications for hydrogen, warning the limited reserves of the low carbon fuel should be reserved for industries that are less amenable to electrification, such as shipping, steelmaking, chemicals production, and long-haul aviation.

But advocates of hydrogen heating maintain that supplies of hydrogen are expected to increase rapidly in the coming years and switching gas networks to run on the zero carbon gas could provide a less disruptive means of decarbonising heating than requiring millions of homes to switch to entirely new technologies for heating and cooking.

The government is yet to take a final decision on whether it plans to move ahead with hydrogen in the UK's heating system, confirming in last autumn's Hydrogen Strategy that it will make a final decision in on blending in 2023 "following testing of the safety, technical and economic case".

The ENA has this morning set out how the government could move ahead with blending hydrogen into the gas grid, detailing the various infrastructure changes that need to happen, as well as the legal changes that must be made across government and regulatory bodies.

It has also called on the government to double its domestic hydrogen production target from 5GW to 10GW in order to ensure a steady domestic supply of hydrogen that can shield homes and businesses from volatile international gas market changes.

"This plan sets out the changes needed to deliver cleaner, more secure energy supplies for all," Smith said. "What is key is that the government does its bit too by lifting its target for homegrown hydrogen production this decade. Doing that today will help gas grid companies deliver for tomorrow."

Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB trade union, backed the ENA's call for supplies of domestic hydrogen to be ramped up, noting that the sector would create new jobs as it scaled.

"A successful domestic hydrogen industry would help secure the nation's energy supplies, cut carbon emissions, and create thousands of good jobs," he said. "As the UK renewables sector continues to send valuable fabrication and manufacturing work overseas, hydrogen production offers a brighter future where green jobs finally start delivering for workers here at home."

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Why ClientEarth is taking the government to court over its Net Zero Strategy - and why it matters

BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street failing to take action against deforestation, report claims

Most read
01

Holcim to trial 'breakthrough' magnetic concrete for wireless EV charging

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Faster than expected': EV sales predicted to overtake fossil fuel cars within three years across Europe

12 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

11 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

Catalyst secures Yorkshire site for major new battery storage facility

10 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

GAF and Google ramp up solar shingle ambitions

07 January 2022 • 5 min read

More on Buildings

The UK's homes are among the least energy efficient in Europe | Credit: iStock
Energy

'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

The Treasury is reportedly reviewing the Energy Company Obligation as it looks to ease rising energy bills, despite warnings from BEIS that cutting levy would be 'short termist'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 January 2022 • 4 min read
Plans would see new developers having to ensure a buildings deliver a 10 per cent biodiversity boost | Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Biodiversity Net Gain: Can Defra's proposed new planning rules deliver on their promise?

Developers would need to ensure new buildings improve local biodiversity, or invest in nature-projects to offset impacts elsewhere

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 January 2022 • 6 min read
Britain's homes are among the least well insulated in Europe | Credit: iStock
Buildings

Gas crisis: Firms and charities demand government fast-track energy efficiency funding

Government has so far only come forward with a fraction of £9.2bn energy efficiency funding it promised during current parliament, coalition points out

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 January 2022 • 4 min read