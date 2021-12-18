'Not fit for purpose': Hydropower industry warns of 'chilling effect' of soaring business rates

EXCLUSIVE: Changes to business rate valuations have drastically increased costs for renewables developers and left many in fear that further hefty bills could be on the way
The British hydropower industry is being hamstrung by changes to business rates valuations which have lumbered some leading developers with crippling tax bills that have led directly to redundancies and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial