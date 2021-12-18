'Not fit for purpose': Hydropower industry warns of 'chilling effect' of soaring business rates

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
The Rannoch dam hydro scheme | Credit: Ardtornish Hydro
Image:

The Rannoch dam hydro scheme | Credit: Ardtornish Hydro

EXCLUSIVE: Changes to business rate valuations have drastically increased costs for renewables developers and left many in fear that further hefty bills could be on the way

The British hydropower industry is being hamstrung by changes to business rates valuations which have lumbered some leading developers with crippling tax bills that have led directly to redundancies and...

James Murray
More from James Murray

Winter is coming

Global Briefing: Saudi Arabia talks up $100bn renewables investment blitz

