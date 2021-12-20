Over 30 years of sustainability efforts have not delivered the change we need - why?

As 2021 draws to a close, examining lessons from the past will be critical in helping us to transform the future, writes Forum for the Future’s CEO Dr Sally Uren
December 2021. As another year draws to a close, there comes a natural inflection point in which we all look back and consider what has and what hasn't been achieved in our sustainability efforts. As...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial