Proposals to ban the sale of peat-based compost in the UK from 2024 to help tackle the climate and biodiversity crises have been unveiled today by the government, with Ministers now formally seeking views on mandatory product labelling, enforcement mechanisms, and potential exemptions from the new rules.

A 12-week consultation has been launched on the plans, which would see the sale of peat in horticulture products banned in England and Wales, in an effort to protect the precious yet-widely damaged habitats and enhance their ability to act as a major natural carbon sink.

Peat is the UK's largest natural carbon store, but it is routinely dug up for use in horticultural products, or burned for either fuel or to support activities such as grouse moor shooting, all of which leads to the release of the CO2 stored in peat bogs, thereby exacerbating climate change.

Such practices also degrade the state of the wider peatland landscape, damaging habitats for rare species of fauna and flora, and undermining the ability of peat to help prevent flooding and filter water.

Earlier this year, the government announced plans for a partial ban on peatland burning across England, covering areas of deep peat on blanket bogs in 'sites of special scientific interest' that are also 'special areas of conservation' or a 'special protection area'.

Now the latest measures launched for consultation today aim to curb the use of peat in compost sold in shops in England and Wales. A number of retailers have already pledged to phase out the sale of peat-based composts, but the move could still have a sizeable impact given bagged retail compost and other growing media estimated to account for around 70 per cent of the peat sold in the UK.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow urged shoppers to switch to the growing array of sustainable alternatives to peat-based horticultural products that are now widely available, made from materials such as bark, green compost, wool, and other materials.

"Our peatlands are an incredibly valuable natural resource," she said. "They play a crucial role in locking up carbon, provide habitats for wildlife and help with flood mitigation. The amateur gardening sector has made huge strides in reducing peat use and there are now more sustainable and good quality peat-free alternatives available than at any other time, so I am confident now is the right time to make the shift permanent."

The news came as the government also today announced the winners of a share of £5m funding to help fledgling peatland restoration projects across England. Pow said such efforts to support peatland restoration would directly contribute to the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target.

"The protection of our peatlands will also help us deliver on commitments in the 25 Year Environment Plan whilst also preserving these landscapes for future generations," she said.

The government is today seeking views on introducing point-of-sale measures for bagged compost, such as a point-of-sale charges for the purchase of any growing media containing peat, and mandatory labelling and point-of-sale material containing details of the environmental reasons for avoiding peat products.

Defra is also calling for input on whether to enforce mandatory reporting of the volume of peat sold by all peat sellers, such as potentially introducing exemptions, but it stressed that such measures would need to be "strictly defined and enforced to prevent exploitation".

However, both the Labour Party and environmental groups warned the plans unveiled today did not go far enough to safeguard and restore the UK's vast areas of natural peatlands.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts, said the consultation was long overdue as the government had been "dithering over this crucial issue for decades", but argued the proposals nevertheless represented a "damp squib".

He queried why the government's proposals only applied to amateur gardeners, as he called for the ban to also apply to the use of peat by the wider horticulture industry. He also reiterated long-standing calls for the government to expand the ban to include all damaging peatland practices and end the import of peat in any form.

"Peatlands are vital carbon-storing habitats and it's absolutely crucial that they remain intact for nature's sake and to help us tackle climate change," he said. "When a peatland is degraded or extracted from, it stops storing carbon and emits it instead."

In 2010, the UK's retail sector also set its own voluntary goal to end the use of peat in horticultural products by 2030, but to date only a handful of retailers - such as Waitrose and the Co-op - have actually done so, leaving the goal at serious risk of being missed, according to Bennett.

Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon also criticised Defra's proposals, arguing that, in addition to the horticultural peat sales ban unveiled today, the government was only seeking to protect around 40 per cent England's blanket bods from rotational burning.

"The nature emergency demands action," he said. "In contrast to the Conservatives' delay and empty promises, Labour has pledged a net zero and nature test for every policy, investing £28 billion of capital a year to 2030 to meet the challenge of the climate and nature emergency head on, create certainty for business and provide leadership to seize the opportunities for the UK."