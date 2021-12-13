AstraZeneca to tap low carbon heat from East Anglia biogas CCS project

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
AstraZeneca's recently opened 'discovery centre' in Cambridge | Credit: AstraZeneca
Image:

AstraZeneca's recently opened 'discovery centre' in Cambridge | Credit: AstraZeneca

Pharmaceuticals giant teams up with Future Biogas to help develop 125GWh biomethane plant fitted with carbon capture technology

AstraZeneca has struck a deal to source low carbon heat and power for several of its UK sites from a biomethane facility fitted with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, which is set to be developed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Study: Work lost to stifling temperatures could cost global economy $1.6tr

Are Europe's biggest meat and dairy firms enjoying 'impunity' over their climate impact?

Most read
01

Reports: Treasury shelves £30bn plan to electrify UK railways over cost concerns

13 December 2021 • 4 min read
02

Giant Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm granted planning permission

10 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

Southampton industrial cluster hopes to become UK's next hydrogen hub

09 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Royal Mail and Ford partnership slashes delivery van use in half

09 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

Renewables sector eyes 'landmark auction' as applications open for £285m CfD round

13 December 2021 • 5 min read

More on Energy

The blades for Hornsea One are 75m long | Credit: Ørsted
Wind

Renewables sector eyes 'landmark auction' as applications open for £285m CfD round

Developers of solar, tidal, and onshore, offshore, and floating wind projects are all eligible to bid for price support from record £285m Contracts for Difference pot

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 December 2021 • 5 min read
Octopus Energy Group is aiming to grow its technology platform Kraken to manage 100 million accounts by 2027 | Credit: Octopus Energy
Energy

'This partnership is huge': Octopus Energy Group valued at $5bn following latest $330m investment

Energy giant has entered into a new strategic partnership with long-term investors, CPP Investments

Bea Tridimas
clock 10 December 2021 • 2 min read
Left to right: Matt Porter, Green Investment Group; Yvonne Dacey, ExxonMobil; Angus McIntosh, SGN | Credits: ExxonMobil
Energy

Southampton industrial cluster hopes to become UK's next hydrogen hub

ExxonMobil, SGN, and Green Investment Group are exploring the potential for a major new hydrogen production and carbon capture facility on the south coast

Bea Tridimas
clock 09 December 2021 • 3 min read