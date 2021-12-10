'Orange Nature': Mobile giant injects €50m into carbon removal projects in support of net zero target

clock • 2 min read
The €50m Orange Nature fund will provide returns exclusively in carbon credits
Image:

The €50m Orange Nature fund will provide returns exclusively in carbon credits

Telecommunications firm has set up a new fund dedicated to investing in reforestation and nature restoration

Telecommunications giant Orange has this week launched a €50m carbon fund to create carbon credits that will help the company achieve its 2040 net zero target.

The fund, dubbed "Orange Nature", has been launched in partnership with asset management company Mirova and will directly or indirectly finance carbon sequestration projects around the world, including initiatives focused on reforestation, restoration of ecosystems, and the planting new forests.

Orange said the fund will also take into account the economic and social development of the regions and populations affected by the projects.

The fund aims to delivetr high-quality carbon credits in a bid to slash the company's residual emissions as it aims to achieve net zero emissions across its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040.

"Orange Nature is the first fund created and entirely funded by a large European company that provides a return exclusively in the form of carbon credits, thus supporting our commitment to the climate," said Marc Rennard, chairman and CEO of Orange Digital Investment. "We are very proud of this ambitious and innovative project that is the result of a close partnership with our partner Mirova, an experienced and well-known player in the area of natural capital."

Orange Nature also announced a joint investment agreement with the Nature+ Accelerator Fund, which is aiming to build a pipeline of investment in nature conservation projects and will provide Orange with access to a range of additional projects to invest in.

Orange have previously implemented renewable energy and energy efficiency policies to drive down its emissions, in addition to funding a number of previous carbon sequestration projects, including pine tree reforestation in Spain and mangrove plantation in Senegal.

Anne-Laurence Roucher, deputy CEO of Mirova, said: "We are proud to team up with Orange to mobilise more private finance towards nature-based solutions to climate change. Ambitious commitments of corporates, when well framed and designed, can become powerful contributors to a net zero economy."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

'A blueprint for our future': McDonald's cuts ribbon on its first net zero restaurant

Christmas tree detects Glasgow city centre air pollution

Most read
01

Global Briefing: Panama Canal Authority eyes emissions fee for ships

03 December 2021 • 7 min read
02

'Buy Scottish': Plan for UK's largest offshore wind tower factory wins £110m backing

03 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

New upskilling program aims to train the food industry in climate impact awareness

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

'Titanic pivot from coal to hydrogen': Are steelmakers prepared for the rapid net zero transformation ahead?

06 December 2021 • 6 min read
05

Government seeks views on plans to stamp out supply chain deforestation

03 December 2021 • 5 min read

More on Biodiversity

Peatland restoration
Offsets

'Insurance fosters confidence': Could the insurance industry help trigger a new wave of Nature-based Solutions?

A new study predicts that the nature-based carbon market could present a $1.3bn opportunity for the insurance industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read
The mental health benefits of enjoy nature and woodland are increasingly being explored by researchers
Biodiversity

Study: Woodland visits save UK £185m in mental health costs each year

Landmark government-funded research attempts to quantify mental health treatment savings generated by trees and woodlands

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 December 2021 • 2 min read
Farmers are set for a new subsidy scheme from next year focused on soil health
Policy

UK's post-Brexit farming subsidy plan draws anger from green groups

Environmental groups warn measures farming incentive plans unveiled today fall far short of delivering the ‘nature-positive’ agriculture sector promised by government

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 December 2021 • 5 min read