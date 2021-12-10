Vulnerable nations cannot settle for the COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact

5 min read
Vulnerable nations cannot settle for the COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact

Glasgow Climate Pact was a betrayal of developing and vulnerable nations, argue Environmental Justice Foundation's Steve Trent and Bangladesh politician Tanvir Shakil Joy

After two weeks of negotiations, more than 190 countries have agreed on a new climate pact. But as these leaders pat themselves on the back, those on the frontline of the climate crisis look on with dismay....

