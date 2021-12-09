World's largest chemical companies accused of hiding toxic chemical production behind green screen

None of the companies on ChemSec's ranking scored an A, while 28 of 50 scored between D+ and D-

The majority of the world's largest chemical companies are actively marketing greener products on their websites, while failing to disclose information about the production of hazardous chemicals.

This is according to ChemSec's annual ranking of the 50 largest chemical companies in the world, based on their environmental impact and treatment of hazardous chemicals.

The ChemScore report, published today and covering companies with combined revenues of over $860bn, found that 76 per cent of top chemicals firms are actively marketing greener, more sustainable products on their website. However, none of them have public information on global hazardous chemicals production, despite all of the companies assessed being found to produce dangerous chemicals.

Only four showed any evidence of transparency around plans to phase out hazardous chemicals, according to the report.

"Year on year the industry continues to produce hazardous chemicals, and is failing to enact sustainable practices, even despite an ever more urgent environmental crisis and tightening international regulations," said Sonja Haider, senior business and investors adviser at ChemSec. "Chemicals are an essential part of modern everyday life - but the health of our people and ecosystems can no longer be an afterthought."

Thai company Indorama topped the leader board with a score of B-, alongside Dutch giant DSM and US-based Air Products. ChemSec said Indorama and DSM took the the top two places in the ranking "for demonstrating a lack of controversies, and developing safer chemicals through circular production".

However, no company secured a top 'A' rating in the league table.

Yash Lohia, chief sustainability officer at Indorama Ventures, said: "We are honoured that Indorama is at the top of the ChemScore ranking this year. Our vision is to be a world-class sustainable chemical company making great products for society. We continue our efforts to provide safer chemicals and greener alternatives that support a circular economy."

At the other end of the scale, Chinese company Sinopec and Taiwan-based Formosa Chemical & Fibres came joint-last, scoring 3.6 points out of a total of 48. They are among three companies to score a D-, while the majority of the companies assessed ranked scored between a D+ and D-.

ChemSec also singled out Germany-based BASF for failing to mention its production of hazardous chemicals in its "safety in production" report, while claiming it offers "environmentally friendly solutions" on its website. The company still produces at least 127 hazardous chemicals, according to ChemSec.

A spokesperson from BASF told BusinessGreen: "We are aware that some products in our product portfolio, notably substances used in an industrial environment, have hazardous properties. All these chemicals provide important functionalities which are needed by our customers. Considering both, hazards and exposure, allows us to manage the risks associated with these chemicals appropriately. We are convinced this warrants the safety of the related products and their use."

The ChemScore report advocates for stricter regulation on hazardous chemicals and aims to help investors make informed decisions as they increasingly look at the environmental performance of the assets they own.

Eugenie Mathieu, senior analyst and Earth Pillar Lead at Aviva Investors, welcomed the new report. "The chemical industry has a significant environmental footprint," she said. "At a time of climate crisis and the devastating decline in biodiversity globally, investors expect the industry to reduce its impact on the environment and human health. As an investor, we are keen to identify which chemical companies are leading in the transition to a more sustainable future by providing solutions and greater transparency, and which are stuck in ‘business as usual'."

Chemicals in microplastics and pesticides have been linked to the degradation of human health and ecosystems. Studies suggest exposure to toxic chemicals can cause girls to start puberty earlier and increase the risk of getting breast cancer later in life.

ChemScore recommends that chemical companies innovate in safer alternatives to hazardous chemicals, contribute to creating a circular economy within the industry, and employ greater transparency to minimise the impact of hazardous chemicals on human health and the environment.