Over half of universities failing to make progress against sector-wide emissions targets

90% of the higher education sector are yet to prioritise redirecting their investments into renewable projects | Credits: People & Planet

Nearly half of higher education institutions in the UK are on track to meet sector-wide emissions reduction targets, the 2021 People & Planet University League today reveals.

People & Planet found that 46 per cent of higher education institutions are on track to meet the sector-wide emissions reduction target set by the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE) under a 15 year programme that aimed to reduce carbon emissions by 43 per cent.

The proportion of academic institutions on track to meet the target is up from one third in 2019, although the report stressed this was in large part due to the reduced activity on campuses over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the COVID-induced reduction in emissions, 54 per cent of institutions were still not on track to meet the sector-wide target, one year ahead of the deadline.

The League, convened by the network of student climate organisations, ranks 154 UK universities against a range of sustainability and ethical criteria, awarding institutions first class degrees, 2:1, 2:2, thirds, or fails.

Manchester Metropolitan University came out on top for third time, with an overall score of 86.3 per cent. Post-1992 institutions took eight of the top 10 positions, with the Russell Group's Kings College London entering the top 10 for the first time. Russell Group universities were otherwise most commonly awarded a 2:2.

"It's disappointing that the majority of the institutions are still not on course to meet the 15 year long sector-wide HEFCE carbon reduction target before next year's deadline," said Jack Ruane, manager of the University League at People & Planet. "The sector must prioritize immediate and rapid decarbonisation, rather than celebrate target-setting as far away as 2050 in some cases."

Since 2019, it has no longer been mandatory for universities in England and Northern Ireland to report estates management record (EMR) data to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), where People & Planet sources its data. In this first report since the rule change, People & Planet found 83 per cent of HE institutions continue to return data.

Ruane urged the sector to continue submitting EMR data. "In the age of the climate crisis, transparency and accountability on sustainability must not be seen as a burden, but as a necessity," he said. "We will continue to encourage the sector to submit estates management (EMR) data to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) and call on the Office for Students (OFS) to work with the sector to provide regulatory leadership by mandating its reporting once again."

This year also saw an increase in the number of universities committing to introduce fossil fuel divestment policies. Of 92 universities who have pledged to deliver fossil fuel-free portfolios, 82 per cent have now made exclusions in their investment policies. However, not a single university holds an Ethical Banking Policy that excludes banks that invest in fossil fuels, while 90 per cent of the sector are yet to prioritise redirecting their investments into renewable projects.

Laura Clayson, Climate Campaigns Manager at People & Planet, said universities must do more "to sever all ties with the fossil fuel industry". Meaningful action should include ending graduate pipelines for the fossil fuel industry, in addition to strict banking and investment exclusions, the group argued.