BP scales up investment in biogas distribution with deal to acquire stake in Gasrec

clock • 2 min read
BP scales up investment in biogas distribution with deal to acquire stake in Gasrec

Oil and gas giant has acquired a 29 per cent stake in the leading biomethane supplier, as it continues to diversify its operations

BP has acquired a 29 per cent stake in Gasrec, the leading supplier of biomethane for road transport, as it moved to expand its portfolio of renewable gas production and distribution in the UK. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Viridor urges government to ban all plastic waste exports

'Significant milestone': United Airlines flies passenger aircraft using 100 per cent biofuel engine

Most read
01

Agriculture: The blind spot in the COP26 methane deal

29 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

AstraZeneca UK injects £2m into forestry planting in England and Scotland

30 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

'Significant milestone': United Airlines flies passenger aircraft using 100 per cent biofuel engine

02 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Nissan powers up EV, battery, and home energy goals with new $17.7bn plan

29 November 2021 • 4 min read

More on Biofuel

An artist's impression of the planned Immingham plant | Credit: Velocys
Aviation

Sustainable fuels company Velocys raises £25m in oversubscribed funding round

CEO says firms waste-to-jet fuel technology is now ready for commercial scale deployment

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 November 2021 • 3 min read
Southwest airlines agrees to purchase 219 million gallons of SAF over a 15-year term
Aviation

Ready for take-off: Velocys secures major offtake agreements for sustainable aviation fuel output

Southwest, British Airways, and Iberia are among the airlines to agree long-term purchases with SAF specialist

Bea Tridimas
clock 10 November 2021 • 3 min read
Hertz has purchased 100,000 Model 3 Teslas and plans to roll out charging infrastructure across its North America and European markets | Credit:Hertz
Transport

Tesla valued at $1tr after Hertz places order for 100,000 of its EVs

Rental giant Hertz plans to step up investment in electrifying its fleet and building out charging infrastructure across US and Europe

Bea Tridimas
clock 26 October 2021 • 2 min read