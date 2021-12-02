Climeworks secures latest deal for 2,000 tons of CO2 removal with Square Inc

Financial services company Square Inc. has become the latest company to sign an agreement with Climeworks to remove CO2 directly from the atmosphere in support of its net zero emissions goals.

The company have purchased 2,000 tons of CO2 removals under a nine-year agreement with Climeworks, as part of the Square Inc's ambition to reach net zero across its own operations in the next decade.

The agreement represents Square Inc's first partnership for carbon removal, which it aims to pursue alongside efforts to slash its own emissions.

A number of companies have announced support for carbon removal technologies as part of their net zero strategies, as the approach provides a verifiable means of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere so as to offset emissions that are difficult to reduce at source.

"Square's long-term commitment to remove unavoidable CO2 emissions with Climeworks shows that the financial services industry is a frontrunner in the scale-up of the carbon dioxide removal market, and we are excited to start this journey with Square," said Christoph Gebald, co-CEO and co-founder of Climeworks.

Long-term agreements are beneficial, according to Climeworks, as they enable the company to project future revenue, which then helps underpin the company's ambitious expansion plans. Square also benefits from the nine-year agreement, as it guarantees levels of carbon capture and price stability over the period.

Neil Jorgensen, global ESG lead of Square, Inc. said: "We're thrilled to partner with Climeworks as an important long-term ally in our path to net zero. Early and long-term adoption of this technology is investing in a future of affordable and large-scale removal which is an essential component to helping mitigate the future negative externalities of climate change."

Square also announced it has partnered with Watershed, a climate software developer, to help measure its carbon footprint and develop new carbon reduction strategies.

Climeworks' direct air capture technology captures CO2 from the air and stores it permanently underground, where it turns into stone. In September, the company opened its largest facility called "Orca" in Iceland, which is powered solely by renewable energy.

Square is the latest company to partner with Climeworks, following agreements with Ocado in November and Swiss Re in August, among others. Direct air capture technology is touted as having a vital role to play in delivering net zero targets, but critics warn the technology remains hugely expansive and could be used by some companies to justify continued investment in carbon intensive infrastructure.