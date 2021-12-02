Dogger Bank reaches financial close on its third and final phase

Construction on Dogger Bank C is expected to start next year, following the close of all financial agreements of the offshore wind project
The world's largest offshore wind farm has reached financial close for its third phase, partners SSE Renewable and Equinor yesterday announced. The companies have signed off all the financial agreements...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial