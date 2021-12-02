Nissan to drive ahead with 20MW boost to Sunderland plant solar array

Nissan charges ahead with ev36zero plans in the UK with new solar farm at Sunderland manufacturing plant | Credit: Nissan
Nissan charges ahead with ev36zero plans in the UK with new solar farm at Sunderland manufacturing plant | Credit: Nissan

As part of its new electric vehicle hub at its north of England plant, Nissan could build as many as ten new solar farms

Nissan has been granted planning permission to install an additional 20MW solar farm at its UK plant in Sunderland, delivering the next stage in its £1bn electric vehicle hub project.

The car manufacturer yesterday announced that work on the new 20MW solar farm will start immediately and is expected to be finished by May 2022.

In July, Nissan announced the launch of Nissan EV36Zero, a project in partnership with Envision AESC and Sunderland City Council to develop an EV manufacturing hub at Nissan's Sunderland plant.

The 20MW solar farm announced this week is expected to be the first of 10 new solar farms planned under the new project, which could generate as much as 132MW of renewable energy. The new farm will double the amount of renewable energy generated at the Sunderland plant, delivering 20 per cent of the plant's needs, enough to build every electric Nissan LEAF sold in Europe.

"We have been using renewable sources on-site for more than 15 years," said Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing at Nissan Sunderland. "The expansion of our solar farm is an integral part of the Nissan EV36Zero project and the company's journey to carbon neutrality." 

The solar farm is being developed and installed by partner company Engenera. The anticipated 132MW of renewable energy will contribute to delivering a renewable energy microgrid at the plant that will help power the manufacture of Nissan's electric cars in the UK.

The project will also see a 9GWh capacity gigafactory built alongside the vehicle plant, for which Envision AESC was granted planning permission in October, and plans for a 1MW battery storage system using 'second-life' Nissan EV batteries.

The news comes just days after Nissan announced a new electrification plan, Ambition 2030, which includes $17bn investment over five years and a target to ensure 75 per cent of the vehicles it sell in Europe are electric by 2026.

'Significant milestone': United Airlines flies passenger aircraft using 100 per cent biofuel engine

'Count Us In': BCG, Bloomberg, Deloitte, and NatWest join initiative rallying employees to drive climate action

The Llawern solar plant, one of the NextPower UK ESG funds 'seed assets' | Credit: NextEnergy Capital
UK Infrastructure Bank commits £250m to solar investment fund in maiden private sector deal

The new fund is aiming to facilitate the development of 1GW of power from around 30 solar farms across the UK

Solar panels on an Amazon fulfilment centre | Credit: Amazon
Amazon snaps up 5.6GW of wind and solar in latest power purchase blitz

Latest flurry of power purchase agreements across US and Europe brings Amazon's total procured renewables capacity to 12GW worldwide

Clean hydrogen company receives £26m boost from investors
Clean hydrogen company receives £26m boost from investors

HiiROC's new technology produces zero carbon "turquoise" hydrogen

