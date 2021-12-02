Nissan to drive ahead with 20MW boost to Sunderland plant solar array

Nissan charges ahead with ev36zero plans in the UK with new solar farm at Sunderland manufacturing plant | Credit: Nissan

Nissan has been granted planning permission to install an additional 20MW solar farm at its UK plant in Sunderland, delivering the next stage in its £1bn electric vehicle hub project.

The car manufacturer yesterday announced that work on the new 20MW solar farm will start immediately and is expected to be finished by May 2022.

In July, Nissan announced the launch of Nissan EV36Zero, a project in partnership with Envision AESC and Sunderland City Council to develop an EV manufacturing hub at Nissan's Sunderland plant.

The 20MW solar farm announced this week is expected to be the first of 10 new solar farms planned under the new project, which could generate as much as 132MW of renewable energy. The new farm will double the amount of renewable energy generated at the Sunderland plant, delivering 20 per cent of the plant's needs, enough to build every electric Nissan LEAF sold in Europe.

"We have been using renewable sources on-site for more than 15 years," said Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing at Nissan Sunderland. "The expansion of our solar farm is an integral part of the Nissan EV36Zero project and the company's journey to carbon neutrality."

The solar farm is being developed and installed by partner company Engenera. The anticipated 132MW of renewable energy will contribute to delivering a renewable energy microgrid at the plant that will help power the manufacture of Nissan's electric cars in the UK.

The project will also see a 9GWh capacity gigafactory built alongside the vehicle plant, for which Envision AESC was granted planning permission in October, and plans for a 1MW battery storage system using 'second-life' Nissan EV batteries.

The news comes just days after Nissan announced a new electrification plan, Ambition 2030, which includes $17bn investment over five years and a target to ensure 75 per cent of the vehicles it sell in Europe are electric by 2026.