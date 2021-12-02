How rising temperatures harm business sales

Policymakers need to know how climate change will impact the revenues of affected firms, explains Imperial College Business School's Dr Claudia Custodio
In 2021, it is safe to say that most people understand the importance of tackling climate change and the devastating impact that little or no action in this area can have. And, against the back drop of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial