Tree planting schemes across the UK are set to benefit from £12m funding announced today by the government, which comes as it faces mounting criticism from MPs over sluggish forestation rates and its continued backing for biomass energy.

As part of the £640m Nature for Climate Fund, the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it would distribute £4.4m to local authorities to support non-woodland tree planting, noting that 139 local authorities have clinched funding for 42 projects from the Local Authorities Treescapes Fund stream of the Fund.

The funding is designed to help local communities restore trees to non-wooded areas such as riverbanks, along hedgerows, beside roads and footpaths. It is also aimed at supporting tree planting within vacant community spaces - areas where treescapes are often highly degraded due to neglect, disease or historical decline, Defra explained.

In addition, more than £1m has been made available to 16 projects that aim to increase and diversify domestic tree production under the Tree Production Innovation Fund, according to the government. Those selected include collaborations from researchers, nurseries, seed suppliers and industry, such as the Future Trees Trust, the University of Oxford and Maelor Forest.

Also under the Nature for Climate Fund, £700,000 is being shared between 17 projects targeted at restoring biodiversity in vulnerable natural habitats, the government said. The projects are set to develop new business models and supply chains for ash timber, helping to restore woodlands damaged by ash dieback, as well as schemes to help improve access to woodlands to allow for active management.

And, on Saturday, Defra announced plans to plant a new community forest in Western Cumbria, as part of a project that will see it work with Cumbria County Council and umbrella group England's Community Forests. It said it had allocated £220,000 from the Nature for Climate Fund to kickstart planting in the new year, with a target to create a minimum of 5,000 acres of new woodland over a 56 mile stretch over the next 25 years.

Forestry Minister Zac Goldsmith said the new forest would help expand access to nature and providing job opportunities in new woodland creation through the planting and management of trees in rural and urban settings.

"Trees are at the heart of our ambitious environmental programme, as we work to deliver on the promises we made at COP26 and treble tree planting rates by the end of this Parliament," Goldsmith said. "But at the local level, trees and woodlands are the lifeblood of communities, essential to supporting wellbeing, reducing pollution and improving people's quality of life."

It comes days after Goldsmith was grilled by MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee over the heavy subsidies provided by the government to Drax's power plant in Yorkshire, which burns imported wood pellets to generate electricity. MPs noted that the government provides more money to Drax annually that it has allocated to its wood planting programme over five years.

During the Committee hearing, Goldsmith promised to "look very closely" at the provenance of wood pellets burnt at Drax's power plant in Yorkshire, after an investigation in the Telegraph linked the energy company to suppliers logging in protected forests in Europe. The government and Drax maintain the plant relies on waste biomass that complies with strict sustainability criteria, with all trees felled replanted.

Goldsmith said he would report back to MPs on the environmental impact of the power stations, admitting there were problems with a business model which required the import of "vast" amounts of timber.

"I don't think those problems were properly fully understood when the infrastructure which is now there was first developed," he told the select committee.

The minister also admitted that just 2,000 hectares of trees had been planted in England this year, despite the government pledging to plant 30,000 hectares of new woodland across the UK every year by 2024, of which 7,000 to 10,000 would be in England during this Parliament. He pointed the blame for the low levels of planting at the pandemic, noting that "things were heavily disrupted as a consequence of Covid".

The UK singled out trees were one of its top priorities for the COP26 Climate Summit earlier this month, and was one of than 100 countries to sign a pact during the conference to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030.