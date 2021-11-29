Nissan powers up EV, battery, and home energy goals with new $17.7bn plan

Nissan has ramped up its electric vehicle (EV) and battery production targets backed by a fresh $17.7bn investment drive, as the Japanese carmaker eyes a bigger bite of the rapidly growing global zero emission vehicle market in the face of intensifying competition from major auto rivals.

Announcing its new Nissan Ambition 2030 strategy today, the firm promised to deliver "exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations while expanding its operations globally", with a plan to invest 2tr yen ($17.7bn) over the next five years to expand its EV offering.

By 2030 the company said it would introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new EVs, in a bid to ensure half of all vehicles are electrified across Nissan and INFINITI brands, while also continuing to invest in the development of improved battery technology, EV charging, and home energy management systems.

In Europe, the firm is aiming to ensure 75 per cent of its vehicle sales are electric by 2030, and in Japan it is targeting a 55 per cent share for EVs, while in both China and the US it is aiming to achieve 40 per cent of its sales from EVs.

The company - which has long enjoyed strong sales for its market-leading LEAF EV - stopped short of announcing a firm end-date for sales of fossil fuel vehicles, despite growing numbers of major car firms, including Volvo and GM, having set 100 per cent EV targets.

But the firm has set its sights on bringing down battery costs by 65 per cent by 2028, with a plan to accelerate lithium-ion technology innovation and introduce cobalt-free batteries, in a move that would help to make EVs more affordable for consumers.

The new strategy is designed to support Nissan's target to become 'carbon neutral' across the life cycle of its products by 2050, it said.

"The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened," said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. "With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society."

Among a raft of new battery development plans unveiled today, Nissan said it aimed to launch EVs with its proprietary "breakthrough" all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by 2028, and to open a pilot manufacturing plant for these batteries in Yokohama as soon as 2024. ASSB will enable Nissan to expand its EV offerings and reduce charging time for drivers to one-third of current rates, thereby making such cars more efficient and accessible, it said.

Nissan said it expected ASSB to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028, and the firm then aims to bring costs down further to $65 per kWh so as to achieve cost parity on a ticket price basis between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future.

In order to support its battery ambitions, the firm is also plotting the establishment of a major global battery supply system in order to help it meet growing demand for EVs, with a target to ramp up its battery production capacity to 52GWh by 2026, and to 130GWh by the end of the decade.

The company said it aimed to localise its manufacturing and sourcing in order to make EVs more competitive by expanding its EV hub concept encompassing integrated manufacturing alongside energy management systems.

In addition, Nissan is aiming to expand its battery refurbishment and recycling capacity beyond Japan, with new facilities targeted in Europe next year and in the USA in 2025.

The company also said it aimed to fully commercialise its "vehicle-to-everything" and home battery systems in the mid-2020s, in part by utilising former EV batteries for home energy management systems, in addition to investing 20bn yen (£130m) towards EV charging infrastructure by 2026.

In order to accelerate its EV innovation plans, Nissan said it would need hire more than 3,000 employees in advanced research and development globally while continuing to upskill its current workforce.

"We are proud of our long track record of innovation, and of our role in delivering the EV revolution," said Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta. "With our new ambition, we continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural shift to EVs by creating customer pull through an attractive proposition by driving excitement, enabling adoption and creating a cleaner world."

The unveiling of the sweeping new plan comes just days after US auto giant Ford similarly moved to drastically strengthen its EV development plans and announced an ambitious goal to become the world's largest EV company.

And in related news, findings from a new survey published today indicate that, for the first time, more drivers in the UK expect to purchase an EV as their next vehicle than a petrol-powered model, as appetite for battery cars continues to surge.

According to a survey by published Autovia, 34 per cent of prospective car buyers now expect to choose an EV as their next purchase, with around 18 per cent setting their sights on a hybrid vehicle, and a quarter eyeing a petrol car. Only 10 per cent indicated they would buy a diesel car next, the survey found.